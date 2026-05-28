Convr® Expands Extensive Partnership Lineup

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial underwriters using Convr® now have access to a significantly expanded partner ecosystem. Convr continues to add new third-party data, software and integration partners to support our customers' unique workbench applications.

New to Convr's growing partner ecosystem are:

Guidewire Technology Alliances Growth

Coherent

Swiss Re CatNet®

Swiss Re Property Data Services (PDS)

Exavalu

Property Guardian

And more

"Convr's ability to plug in third-party data and software partners is incredibly beneficial for customers," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "Our extensive partnerships and pre-plumbed connections enable both comprehensive capabilities and quick time to value."

The Convr AI Underwriting Workbench powered by a commercial P&C Risk Context Engine continues to lead innovation in the commercial insurance underwriting space. The expansion of our partner relationships showcases our dedication to unlocking even more performance improvements for customers now and into the future.

The expanded partner ecosystem reflects a broader shift in how commercial underwriting is done. As carriers, MGAs, and brokers face mounting pressure to write more business without growing teams, we help define a viable solution for processing a submission in minutes versus days – increasingly the winning characteristic for business. Convr's partner integrations combined with its AI-native workbench and underlying Risk Context Engine give underwriters the data and tools they need at the moment of decision, not after the submission has gone cold.

Insurance organizations interested in learning more can visit convr.com or contact their Convr representative.

SOURCE Convr