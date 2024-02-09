COO Tammy LoCascio Named Woman of Impact

First Horizon Corporation

09 Feb, 2024

American Heart Association of the Mid South

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank is pleased to announce Tammy LoCascio, Chief Operating Officer for First Horizon, has been named a Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association of the Mid South.

Woman of Impact shines a spotlight on women's health as cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. Campaigns launch across the nation today on National Wear Red Day®, creating a groundswell and serving as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

Tammy LoCascio, COO for First Horizon, has been named a Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association of the Mid South.

"I'm honored to join this group of women dedicated to raising awareness and critical funds to advance education, research and solutions for heart disease and stroke among women," Said LoCascio.
Since its conception, the First Horizon Foundation has contributed nearly $900,000 to the American Heart Association across our footprint, with 30% of the funds dedicated to the American Heart Association of the Mid South. In addition to financial support, our associates have served in leadership roles in a variety of capacities over the years. In 2024, First Horizon Chaiman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan is serving as the 2024 Heart of Memphis and Centennial Celebration Mid South Heart Ball Chairman.

Contributions can be made through LoCascio's Woman of Impact page, HERE, and will be matched by the First Horizon Foundation, up to the $10,000 goal.

About Go Red for Women, Woman of Impact, American Heart Association
Woman of Impact brings the work of the Go Red for Women movement to life in communities across the country. Through this signature 9-week campaign, changemakers are empowered to take action for their heart health and the health of the women they can't bear to live without. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, but the simple truth is that most cardiovascular diseases can still be prevented with education and healthy lifestyle changes. Together, Woman of Impact nominees reach thousands of people, inspiring community members to take charge of their health. Each nominee has the opportunity to directly impact the health of her community through impact opportunities such as sharing the importance of CPR, encouraging people to practice mental well-being, and taking action to shape policies that save lives.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $81.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

