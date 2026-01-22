Cooks, Janitors and Delivery Drivers Lead Texas Hospitality Hiring in 2026 -- OysterLink

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from OysterLink reveals the most in-demand hospitality jobs in Texas heading into 2026, based on 21,070 job postings published statewide between October and December 2025.

The analysis highlights where employers are hiring most aggressively as Texas continues to experience strong population growth, expanding tourism and steady restaurant and hotel development. Demand remains highest for essential restaurant, hotel and service roles that keep day-to-day operations running.

Core Hospitality Roles Dominate Hiring

Back-of-house and operations roles account for the largest share of postings, underscoring persistent staffing needs in kitchens, facilities and logistics. Cooks, Janitors, Delivery Drivers and Porters lead overall hiring, reflecting ongoing labor shortages and high turnover in these positions.

Front-of-house roles such as Cashiers, Hosts, Servers, Bartenders and Baristas also remain in high demand, while management and leadership positions — including Restaurant Managers, Hotel Managers and Food and Beverage Managers — show consistent hiring activity across the state.

Table 1. Top Hospitality Jobs in Texas in 2026

Rank Job Title Total Job Posts 1 Cook 1,438 2 Janitor 1,145 3 Delivery Driver 1,044 4 Porter 1,032 5 Housekeeper 716 6 Kitchen Manager 700 7 Cashier 698 8 Line Cook 661 9 Host 637 10 Concierge 624 11 Fast Food Worker 618 12 Dishwasher 577 13 Barista 540 14 Baker 516 15 Restaurant Manager 512

Note: Based on 21,070 OysterLink job postings, October–December 2025.

What This Signals for 2026

The data shows that Texas's hospitality industry continues to prioritize high-volume, operational roles, with employers focusing on reliability, speed and flexibility. While specialized and executive positions remain important, they represent a much smaller share of total hiring activity.

"Texas hospitality employers are hiring at scale, but the concentration of postings in essential roles shows how much pressure the industry is under," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "To stay competitive in 2026, businesses will need to focus not just on filling positions, but on retention."

