Cool Down Anywhere: Levoit Launches the Windi Pro Mini Portable Tower Fan

Whisper-quiet, long-lasting battery life, and a charging dock that keeps it ready to go, the Windi Pro Mini redefines the personal fan

TUSTIN, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the brand trusted by millions for smart, clean living, is expanding its product lineup of tower fans with the launch of the Levoit Windi Pro Mini, a portable tower fan with a charging base designed to deliver powerful, quiet cooling wherever life takes you.

Windi Pro Mini Portable Tower Fan

Small enough to place on your desk or nightstand, yet powerful enough to keep you cool on a day at the beach, the Windi Pro Mini helps you stay comfortable. With a detachable auto-charging base, a battery life that lasts up to 20 hours, and noise levels as low as 20dB, it's designed to fit seamlessly into any routine. Each model also includes a remote control, enabling convenient adjustment of fan speed and operating modes from a distance.

Available in three trendy colors—black for the Windi Pro Mini, and white and pink for the Windi Mini—the lineup is a new summer must-have designed to match any décor style.

Strong Airflow & Ultra-Quiet Operation : With a max wind speed of 7.0 m/s and noise levels as low as 20dB, the Windi Pro Mini provides effortless cooling built for everyday life.

: With a max wind speed of 7.0 m/s and noise levels as low as 20dB, the Windi Pro Mini provides effortless cooling built for everyday life. Perfectly Portable : Measuring at just 5 inches wide and 15 inches tall, about the size of a large water bottle, it is conveniently sized and ideal for multiple use cases — from an office desk to an outdoor adventure.

: Measuring at just 5 inches wide and 15 inches tall, about the size of a large water bottle, it is conveniently sized and ideal for multiple use cases — from an office desk to an outdoor adventure. Long Runtime for Everyday Activities : With up to 20 hours of battery life on the lowest fan speed, it provides a whole day of uninterrupted cooling. With a convenient and detachable charging base, you can effortlessly switch from a tabletop fan to portable fan to take on the go.

: With up to 20 hours of battery life on the lowest fan speed, it provides a whole day of uninterrupted cooling. With a convenient and detachable charging base, you can effortlessly switch from a tabletop fan to portable fan to take on the go. Soothing Nightlight: Complete with a warm light to simulate the yellow light of a natural sunset, the Windi Pro Mini supports a calming sleep environment.

The Levoit Windi Pro Mini is now available on Amazon for $99.99. The product line also includes the plug-in Levoit Windi Mini, also available on Amazon for $49.99. Select models are also available on Levoit.com.

The Windi Mini family joins Levoit's line-up of top-rated tower fans, including the Classic 42-Inch Smart Tower Fan and Classic 36-Inch Smart Tower Fan, available on Levoit.com, Amazon and select retail partners.

The press kit with images can be found HERE.

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums, and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our VeSync app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity, and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync family of brands, Levoit continues our company's mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at www.levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands: Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity, all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.vesync.com.

SOURCE Levoit