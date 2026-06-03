Levoit Takes on the Humidifier Cleaning Problem with NeoClassic™ Series

No. 1 U.S. Humidifier Brand[1] Introduces New Ultrasonic Models with Fully Dishwasher-Safe Components, Quiet Performance and Smart Sleep Features

TUSTIN, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the best-selling humidifier brand in the U.S.[1] and a leader in home wellness, today announced four new additions to its ultrasonic humidifier lineup: the Levoit NeoClassic 450, 450S, 650 and 650S. Building on Levoit's reputation for delivering reliable humidifier solutions that bring everyday comfort to millions of households, the NeoClassic models combine powerful ultrasonic cool mist humidification, hassle-free cleaning and soothing features to help create a more comfortable home environment.

Levoit NeoClassic 450S and 650S Ultrasonic Humidifier

The NeoClassic series addresses the frustrations most commonly associated with humidifiers — difficult cleaning, disruptive noise levels and frequent refilling — with thoughtful design that makes it easier to maintain optimal humidity levels with minimal effort.

A Cleaning Revolution

NeoClassic's detachable tray design uses a simple twist-and-lift design to fully separate all water-contact components from the base, making the entire water path accessible for cleaning.

With no hidden corners or water traps, the tray is optimized for quick rinses, and the base can be wiped clean in seconds.

All water-contact components — including the detachable tray, mist shield, water tank, tank cover and water filter — are dishwasher safe, so thorough cleaning requires no hand washing.

NeoClassic 650 and 650S are made with an EPA-registered antimicrobial material that helps the humidifier inhibit mold growth for up to 28 days.[2]

Powerful Coverage

An innovative mist tube design enables both strong humidification output and low noise levels across all NeoClassic models.

The NeoClassic 450 models feature a convenient top-fill design and a 4.2-liter (1.1 gallon) tank that delivers a mist output up to 270 milliliters per hour to humidify spaces up to 432 square feet [3] , with up to 42 hours [4] of continuous use without refilling.

, with up to 42 hours of continuous use without refilling. The NeoClassic 650 models deliver a mist output of 320 milliliters per hour to cover spaces up to 536 square feet [5] , ideal for quickly humidifying larger rooms. Its top-fill 6.2-liter (1.6 gallon) tank runs up to 62 hours [6] before needing a refill.

, ideal for quickly humidifying larger rooms. Its top-fill 6.2-liter (1.6 gallon) tank runs up to 62 hours before needing a refill. An intelligent Auto Mode maintains humidity with ±5% sensor accuracy to help prevent over-humidification.

Designed for a Better Sleep Environment

Sleep Mode on all NeoClassic models disables its display lights and run at whisper-quiet levels — 21 decibels on the 450 Series and 26 decibels on the 650 Series — keeping bedrooms and nurseries dark and undisturbed through the night, even for the most sensitive sleepers.

A blue light-safe night light with adjustable brightness and color temperature, along with aromatherapy capabilities, help create a calming environment for relaxation.

The SleepWake feature, available for NeoClassic 450S and 650S in the VeSync app, lets users set a Sleep Aid time and a Wake Up time, automatically adjusting the humidifier's settings for their sleep routine.

Smart Control (450S and 650S Models)

The NeoClassic 450S and 650S connect to the VeSync app to control mist output, humidity targets and lighting from anywhere. The app also features smart scheduling and real-time humidity tracking to maintain comfort without manual adjustments.

Through the VeSync app, Smart Scene Mode takes personalization further by letting users configure preset atmospheres for napping, meditation, yoga or focused work by simultaneously adjusting mist, lighting and humidity with a single tap.

"People love what a humidifier does for their home, but when we looked at what was actually frustrating them, the answer kept coming back to the same thing: cleaning," said Charlie Park, Vice President of Research, Design & Development at Levoit. "NeoClassic is our answer to that. We designed it specifically to make maintenance as effortless as possible, without compromising on performance."

The NeoClassic models join Levoit's family of ultrasonic and evaporative humidifiers designed to meet a wide range of household needs. From compact options like the Classic 160, warm or cool mist options like the OasisMist® 450S and high-capacity models such as the OasisMist® 1000S, Levoit has a humidifier for virtually every room and lifestyle.

Pricing and Availability

NeoClassic 450 — $49.99 | Levoit.com | Amazon

NeoClassic 450S — $59.99 | Levoit.com | Amazon

NeoClassic 650 — $69.99 | Levoit.com | Amazon

NeoClassic 650S — $79.99 | Levoit.com | Amazon

The press kit with images can be found HERE.

[1] Source: Circana Unify+ (U.S. Retail Tracking Service), Humidifiers category, annual unit shares and dollar sales, 2024–2025 [2] Tested by an independent microbiology lab [3] Based on VeSync lab testing and calculation [4] Operating in Sleep Mode [5] Based on VeSync lab testing and calculation [6] Operating in Sleep Mode

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our VeSync app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit continues our company's mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at Levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands — Levoit, Cosori and Etekcity — all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe and Asia. Vesync.com.

SOURCE Levoit