Levoit Introduces the Superior™ Studio Smart Evaporative Humidifier with a Two-Year Filter

Washable wick filter eliminates frequent replacements, while a 19-decibel operation makes it quiet enough to live with, delivering evaporative humidification's core benefits without the typical tradeoffs

TUSTIN, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the No. 1 humidifier brand in the U.S.[1], today introduced the Levoit Superior™ Studio Smart Evaporative Humidifier to deliver the benefits of evaporative humidification without the maintenance overhead or the noise. While evaporative humidifiers are widely regarded as the cleaner, more self-regulating alternative to ultrasonic models, they typically run louder and require filter replacement every few months.

Levoit Superior Studio Smart Evaporative Humidifier

Levoit's Superior Studio is designed to change that. Now available at $139.99, it features a washable wick filter rated for up to two years[2] and EPA-registered antimicrobial materials across water-contact surfaces. Additionally, it runs near silent at 19 decibels on the lowest fan speed.

The Superior Studio uses an evaporative wick filter to absorb water and release it as pure water vapor — the same process by which moisture naturally enters the air. Unlike ultrasonic humidifiers, which convert water directly into a fine mist, evaporative humidifiers are compatible with standard tap water. The wick filter removes impurities before moisture reaches the air, helping reduce white dust and surface buildup common with ultrasonic models. As indoor humidity rises toward the target level, the Superior Studio automatically reduces output, naturally preventing over-humidification without constant monitoring.

"Evaporative humidification is inherently the cleaner, more natural approach to indoor humidification, but filter degradation has always been the category's persistent limitation. With the Superior Studio, we engineered every water-contact surface and every step of the drying process specifically to address that," said Charlie Park, Vice President of Research, Design & Development at Levoit. "Evaporative humidification should be effortless and designed for real homes. With the Superior Studio, it is."

Built to Stay Cleaner, Longer

The wick filter is rated for up to two years based on weekly washing, the result of a system built from the ground up to resist the conditions that cause filter degradation:

EPA-registered antimicrobial materials across water-contact surfaces and the wick filter help prevent mold growth during normal use

All water-contact components achieved Grade 0 — the highest available rating — under ASTM G21-15(2021) mildew resistance testing

A physically separated tank and wick filter design allows components to dry between uses

An automatic drying process activates when the unit powers off or the tank runs empty, removing lingering moisture from internal components

All water-contact components are dishwasher-safe and the wick filter is machine washable. The rounded tank design eliminates corners and crevices for easy cleaning. For mineral buildup, Descaling Mode runs a full citric acid cycle automatically — add the solution, press one button, and the machine completes the process before entering dry Mode. Through the VeSync app, the Superior Studio Smart tracks filter life and sends maintenance alerts with step-by-step guidance, helping users stay on top of cleaning and filter care.

Over four years, the Superior Studio Smart will cost the user approximately $165 including purchase price and recommended filter replacements.[3]

Steady, Room-Scale Performance

The Superior Studio delivers up to 400 milliliters of moisture per hour, ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 600 square feet. Auto Mode uses a built-in sensor to continuously monitor room humidity within ±5%, automatically adjusting fan speed to maintain a target humidity level.

Designed to Run Without Demanding Attention

The 4.5-liter tank holds enough water for up to 40 hours of continuous operation on the lowest fan speed setting[4], and the humidifier is powered by a DC motor that draws 12 watts. When it does need refilling, the top-fill design and IPX5-rated water-resistant display make it easy to pour water directly through the top grille without mess.

At 19 decibels on the lowest fan speed setting and 45 decibels at full power, the Superior Studio operates quietly enough to run continuously in living and sleeping spaces without notice.[5]

Through the VeSync app, the Superior Studio Smart can be controlled remotely and scheduled to match a daily routine — adjusting settings or setting timers without needing to be near the unit. The app also displays real-time indoor temperature and humidity alongside current outdoor conditions, giving a complete picture of the environment without manual monitoring.

The Superior Studio builds on Levoit's established humidifier portfolio, which includes the highly rated Superior 6000S evaporative humidifier and the LV600S, Levoit's best-selling smart ultrasonic humidifier.

The Levoit Superior Studio Smart Evaporative Humidifier is available on Levoit.com and Amazon for $139.99. A model without connected features, the Levoit Superior Studio Evaporative Humidifier, is also available for $129.99 on Levoit.com and Amazon.

The Levoit Superior™ Studio Series Replacement Filter costs $24.99 and is available on Levoit.com.

The press kit with images can be found HERE.

About Levoit

Levoit elevates home wellness. From the air you breathe to the ground you walk on, we design smart humidifiers, air purifiers, vacuums and fans that transform your home into a space of ease and comfort. Our VeSync app gives you full control of your home base, enabling you to monitor air quality, adjust humidity and set timers and schedules with the tap of a screen. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit continues our company's mission to build the home of the future. Learn more at Levoit.com and follow Levoit on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About VeSync

Headquartered in Tustin, Calif., VeSync is a leading global smart home technology company empowering everyday wellness through innovative technology and thoughtful design. The company designs and delivers consumer appliances and wellness products that simplify routines and support better living under its family of brands — Levoit, Cosori and Etekcity — all integrated through the VeSync app for seamless smart living. VeSync holds more than 125 patents worldwide, and its award-winning products lead in their categories. VeSync develops smart, connected solutions that enhance everyday life for millions of households across North America, Europe and Asia. Vesync.com.

[1] Source: Circana Unify+ (U.S. Retail Tracking Service), Humidifiers category, annual unit shares and dollar sales, 2024–2025 [2] Based on one wash per week (hand or machine) [3] Based on one wash per week (hand or machine); filter replacement every 2 years [4] 10 hours on high setting [5] Noise levels measured at 1.5 meters

SOURCE Levoit