Cool Off with Summer Favorite Frozen Treats

Why limit yourself to just one day when you can celebrate with the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) the entire month with their annual Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion.

It's National Ice Cream Month! To celebrate, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association shares "Some Surprisingly Sweet Ice Cream Facts," as well as a delicious Ice Cream Sundae Cupcake recipe and a chance to Win Ice Cream for a Year.

You will find special deals on ice cream and novelties in your local supermarkets throughout July.

by entering the 2019 Ice Cream & Novelties Coupon Giveaway. You can guess which of five popsicle varieties melts first in NFRA's recent, fun Facebook Live event: "The Last Popsicle Standing." Check out the video, satisfy your curiosity…and learn some terrific info about ice cream and novelties.

Some Surprisingly Sweet Ice Cream Facts

You can cure brain freeze by pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth or by drinking a glass of warm water.

Twin popsicles were invented during the Great Depression so two siblings could share an ice pop for the price of one.

Frozen yogurt can be made with sheep milk or goat milk – in the Middle East and China , even camel and yak varieties are available.

There are many new non-dairy frozen options – made with almond milk, soy milk, rice milk, coconut cream and more.

Sorbet and Italian ice are similar to sherbet, but do not contain any dairy.

Find more cool tidbits on NFRA's Surprisingly Sweet Ice Cream Facts Infographic.

A Tasty Treat for Ice Cream Month

Nothing says "celebration" like an Ice Cream Sundae Cupcake! These delectable desserts are made in a muffin tin, so you can have just the right-sized treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. From the brownie base to the cherry on top, these ice cream sundaes are a summertime must-have! Try this recipe and find lots more like it at EasyHomeMeals.com. Serving ideas for ice cream and novelties are only limited by your imagination.

Ice Cream Sundae Cupcakes Recipe

1 (18.4-ounce) package brownie mix, batter prepared according to package directions

6 cups ice cream (flavor of your choice)

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

Assorted chopped nuts, sprinkles, or crushed candies

24 maraschino cherries with stems

Preheat oven to 350. Line cups of two 12 ct. muffin tins with paper liners. Spoon 1/4 cup brownie batter into each muffin cup. Bake for approximately 15 minutes. Let cool completely. (Do not remove from muffin pan.) Spoon and gently spread 1/4 cup of slightly softened ice cream over each brownie. Cover and freeze at least 4 hours or overnight. When ready to serve, add toppings. Serves 24

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA (www.nfraweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its www.EasyHomeMeals.com consumer website and social media properties.

