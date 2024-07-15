NFRA Reveals Consumers' Preferences and Nostalgia Linked to Ice Cream

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate National Ice Cream Month in July, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA) unveils new survey data highlighting America's deep affection for ice cream. The findings reveal that consumers favor traditional ice cream made from simple, natural ingredients and classic flavors, while also embracing modern and eco-friendly trends.

Survey: Americans Say it isn't Summer Without Ice Cream

A Timeless Treat

According to the survey, 71% of adults prefer ice cream made with simple, natural ingredients, a preference that spans various demographics. Nostalgia also plays a significant role, with 68% of adults feeling nostalgic when they hear the familiar jingle of an ice cream truck, often prompting a trip to the grocery store to satisfy their craving.

An Inside Scoop on Consumer Preferences

For many Americans, ice cream remains a quintessential part of summer dining, with 72% agreeing that no summer meal is complete without a refreshing scoop for dessert. The convenience and affordability of purchasing ice cream at grocery stores resonate strongly, with most opting to enjoy their treat at home. Environmental considerations are increasingly influencing consumer choices, with 56% willing to pay more for ice cream packaged in eco-friendly materials. Notably, two-thirds of Gen Z (67%) and millennials (67%) are willing to pay extra for environmentally friendly packaging, compared to 52% of Gen X and 44% of baby boomers, highlighting a generational shift towards sustainable purchasing habits.

Classic and Experimental Flavors

While classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry remain the most popular, 70% of adults also enjoy experimenting with new and unconventional flavors. This trend is especially prevalent among younger consumers, with 80% of Gen Z, 81% of millennials, and 82% of Gen X expressing a love for trying new flavors.

American Preferences for Ice Cream

Ice cream holds a cherished spot in the hearts of many Americans, especially during summer. Surveys reveal that 75% of adults consider ice cream their ultimate indulgence. When it comes to purchasing, 59% prefer buying ice cream at grocery stores to save money, and 58% prefer enjoying it in the comfort of their homes. These insights highlight the enduring popularity of ice cream as a beloved summer treat.

Brand Loyalty in the Ice Cream Market

Recent findings from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA) shed light on regional variations and consumer tendencies in the ice cream market. Brand allegiance is markedly stronger in Southern (41%) and Northeastern (42%) regions compared to the Midwest and West, underscoring how local preferences and cultural factors shape purchasing decisions and brand fidelity. The research also indicates that over three-quarters of adults (78%) are prepared to spend extra on top-tier ice cream crafted with premium ingredients. This readiness to invest in superior products suggests a lucrative opportunity for high-end brands looking to cater to the tastes of quality-conscious consumers.

We All Scream for Ice Cream

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA) announces its Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties promotion for National Ice Cream Month. From May 28 to August 5, consumers can enter at EasyHomeMeals.com for a chance to win a year's supply of ice cream and novelties. No purchase or quiz participation is necessary to enter. The NFRA encourages consumers to celebrate by exploring new brands and flavors in their local frozen food aisles, supporting both established and emerging ice cream manufacturers during this beloved summer tradition.

