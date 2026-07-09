Cool Off With Summer Savings at Natural Grocers®, July 16-18, 2026

Natural Grocers kicks off Summer Savings with deals, prizes, free samples and a chance to win a Glacier getaway. Post this

July 16-18: Featured summer savings include Love Corn ® Corn Snacks (2 for $5/4 oz), Bitchin' Sauce TM Almond Dips ($2.89/7-9 oz), Boulder Canyon ® Potato Chips ($2.79/5.25-6.5 oz), Vita Coco ® Farmer's Organic Coconut Water ($29.99/12-pack, 16.9 oz) and Natural Grocers ® Brand Bulk Palm Beach Punch Tea or Chunky Watermelon Tea ($5.79/3 oz).

Featured summer savings include Love Corn Corn Snacks (2 for $5/4 oz), Bitchin' Sauce Almond Dips ($2.89/7-9 oz), Boulder Canyon Potato Chips ($2.79/5.25-6.5 oz), Vita Coco Farmer's Organic Coconut Water ($29.99/12-pack, 16.9 oz) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Palm Beach Punch Tea or Chunky Watermelon Tea ($5.79/3 oz). Thursday, July 16: The first 100 customers at each store will receive a mystery discount coupon. [ii]

The first 100 customers at each store will receive a mystery discount coupon. Friday, July 17: Customers can sample Natural Grocers Brand refreshing beverages to beat the summer heat at their local store's "Hydration Station" from 12-2 p.m. [iii]

Customers can sample Natural Grocers Brand refreshing beverages to beat the summer heat at their local store's "Hydration Station" from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 18: Join Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew at all locations for a Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt, starting at 11 a.m. Find one of 30 all-natural, hand-sewn Splash Buddies hidden around each Natural Grocers location. 10 lucky winners will win the Splash Buddy and a gift card, valued up to $50. [iv] For all Splash Buddy admirers, Natural Grocers carries these soft scrubby creatures from Plantlife Inc. TM in its Body Care department. Assorted Scrubbies are on sale for {N}power members for $6.25 each, through July 25. [v]

Join Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew at all locations for a Splash Buddy Scavenger Hunt, starting at 11 a.m. Find one of 30 all-natural, hand-sewn Splash Buddies hidden around each Natural Grocers location. 10 lucky winners will win the Splash Buddy and a gift card, valued up to $50. For all Splash Buddy admirers, Natural Grocers carries these soft scrubby creatures from Plantlife Inc. in its Body Care department. Assorted Scrubbies are on sale for {N}power members for $6.25 each, through July 25. Through July 30: {N}power ® members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen ® Select Free-Range Eggs ($2.99 each, one dozen), Thousand Hills TM 100% Grass Fed 80/20 Ground Beef ($7.99/16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Whole Milk Yogurts ($4.49/32 oz), Goodpop ® Cherry-n'-Lemonade Pops ($5.49/13.2 oz) and Truly Grass-Fed TM Natural Creamy Butter Bars ($4.99/8 oz). [v]

{N}power members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Contented Hen Select Free-Range Eggs ($2.99 each, one dozen), Thousand Hills 100% Grass Fed 80/20 Ground Beef ($7.99/16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Whole Milk Yogurts ($4.49/32 oz), Goodpop Cherry-n'-Lemonade Pops ($5.49/13.2 oz) and Truly Grass-Fed Natural Creamy Butter Bars ($4.99/8 oz). July 1-31: {N}power members can take part in the coolest "Spend and Win" sweepstakes of the year: {N}power members who spend $50 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers ® branded cooler bag and drinks (a $50 value/one winner per store). One grand prize winner will win a trip to Glacier National Park (a $2,500 value). [vi]

{N}power members can take part in the "Spend and Win" sweepstakes of the year: {N}power members who spend $50 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers branded cooler bag and drinks (a $50 value/one winner per store). One grand prize winner will win a trip to Glacier National Park (a $2,500 value). Summer Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals: {N}power members can feed up to four people for under $15 with a Natural Grocers good4u Grilled Chicken and Veggies Meal Deal, featuring Mary's® Non-GMO Whole Chicken and 100% certified organic yellow squash, zucchini and red onions.[vii] Visit naturalgrocers.com/mealdeals for current meal deal offerings, ending September 30.

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Signing up is quick, easy and free. Customers who join will receive a $2 reward off their next purchase, plus over $12 in coupons, the first month: www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.[viii]

Salmon Sushi Bowl: A quick and nutritious way to satisfy your sushi cravings from the convenience of your home. This bowl can be customized with any of your favorite vegetables to accompany Natural Grocers' delicious canned wild-caught salmon.

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad: This Bacon Cheeseburger Salad delivers everything you crave in a classic burger—minus the bun. Juicy, savory flavors shine with sautéed onions, crispy bacon, and sharp cheddar cheese, all tossed over fresh greens and finished with a tangy Dijon mustard vinaigrette. It's hearty, tastes indulgent, and is unbelievably satisfying.

Hot Honey: Sweet and spicy, hot honey is perfect over grilled pork or poultry, roasted vegetables, or any place your taste buds might lead you.

Healthy Fudge Popsicles: These creamy, rich avocado pops are a delectable treat that you can enjoy guilt-free! They are full of healthy fats and protein, with just enough sweetness to satisfy your sweet tooth.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD AND SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest and greatest. Customers can also:

Download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

Subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline for more recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

Click here for a complimentary media kit from Natural Grocers.

Contact [email protected] for all media inquiries.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 173 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] OFFERS ARE AVAILABLE ONLY TO REGISTERED {N}POWER MEMBERS. MUST ENTER PHONE NUMBER AT CHECKOUT TO REDEEM. Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 07/16/2026 – 07/18/2026. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.



[ii] Offer valid on 7/16/2026 to first 100 customers at each store. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Limit one coupon per person, while supplies last. Crew and members of their households are not eligible to receive coupons.



[iii] Offer valid on 7/17/2026 from 12-2 p.m. local time, while supplies last.



[iv] NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest starts on 7/18/2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time, and ends when all prizes have been awarded, or at the close of business on 7/18/26, whichever is first to occur. Thirty total splash buddies will be awarded. Of these, nine will include a card redeemable in store for a $10 Natural Grocers Gift Card, and one will include a card redeemable in store for a $50 Natural Grocers Gift Card. Such redemptions must occur on 7/18/2026. Children under age 18 are permitted to assist in locating a prize, but only eligible entrants, 18 years of age or older, are eligible to receive a prize. Limit one prize per winner. Crew and members of their households are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. Natural Grocers.



[v] Offers valid 6/26/26 to 7/30/26. Valid for {N}power members only. Valid for in-store purchases only; and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Offers subject to program terms at http://naturalgrocers.com/terms and privacy policy available at https://naturalgrocers.com/privacy.



[vi] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/1/2026 and ends on 7/31/2026. Winner will receive a $50 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one cooler bag and drinks. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Glacier National Park or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and alternate method of entry, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.



[vii] This offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Must enter phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to redeem. This offer ends September 30, 2026 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.



[viii] Coupons will be emailed to email address provided upon signup and must be loaded from the email or the Natural Grocers mobile app. $2 offer will be autoloaded to {N}power account. {N}power offers available to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/terms. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.