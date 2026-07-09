Cool Off With Summer Savings at Natural Grocers®, July 16-18, 2026

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[iv]
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NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Contest starts on 7/18/2026 at 11:00 a.m. local time, and ends when all prizes have been awarded, or at the close of business on 7/18/26, whichever is first to occur. Thirty total splash buddies will be awarded. Of these, nine will include a card redeemable in store for a $10 Natural Grocers Gift Card, and one will include a card redeemable in store for a $50 Natural Grocers Gift Card. Such redemptions must occur on 7/18/2026. Children under age 18 are permitted to assist in locating a prize, but only eligible entrants, 18 years of age or older, are eligible to receive a prize. Limit one prize per winner. Crew and members of their households are not eligible. Void where prohibited by law. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. Natural Grocers.
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[vi]
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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 7/1/2026 and ends on 7/31/2026. Winner will receive a $50 gift card, equal to approximately the value of one cooler bag and drinks. Grand prize winner will receive a trip to Glacier National Park or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. For Official Rules and alternate method of entry, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.
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