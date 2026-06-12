Cool Wins: PG&E Offers Customers Simple Steps for Summer Energy Savings

Smart Tools, Myth-busting Tips, and Assistance Programs Can Help Households and Businesses Manage Seasonal Cooling Costs

OAKLAND, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As warmer temperatures push energy use higher, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is connecting customers with the resources they need to stay safe, cool, and keep energy costs down this summer.

Managing cooling costs is especially important this summer, with above-average temperatures forecast by PG&E's Meteorology Operations and increased air conditioner use. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates homeowners spend $29 billion every year to run their air conditioners.

"We know warmer weather can put extra demands on household energy costs, and we want customers to know they're not navigating the summer months on their own," said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "By making it easier for families to find discounts, energy‑saving tools and available support, we're helping customers take meaningful steps to manage and lower their summer energy bills."

To help customers weather the summer heat, PG&E is sharing simple steps that can lower energy use and bills, while clarifying common energy myths and facts so customers can make informed choices.

Energy Myths vs. Facts

Myth: Lowering the thermostat to 60º cools your home faster

Fact: Turning the thermostat to 60º will not cool your home faster and can increase energy use. ENERGY STAR® smart thermostats can save an average California customer between $50-$78 a year, and PG&E's Automated Response Technology (ART) program automatically shifts energy use during peak demand.

Myth: Ceiling fans cool rooms

Fact: Fans cool people, not rooms. Use a ceiling fan to create a breeze without draining energy on your AC.

Myth: Plugged-in devices not in use do not increase energy use

Fact: Devices with lights, displays or timers can use power even when turned off. Unplug devices like chargers, laptops, and small kitchen appliances when not in use.

Myth: Energy savings require expensive improvements

Fact: Many improvements are low-cost, including weatherstripping, power strips and air filters. Customers can save hundreds of dollars a year on their energy bills by building an Energy Efficiency DIY Toolkit.

Summer Resources

Customers are encouraged to check if they are on the lowest-cost rate plan for their household. Customers can find their lowest rate by logging into their PG&E online account and using the Rate Comparison tool. Savings vary based on customer type and energy use.

Customers can also reduce bill surprises by enrolling in Budget Billing program and signing up for Bill Forecast Alerts – both at no cost. Budget Billing spreads energy costs evenly over the year, while Bill Forecast Alerts notify customers by email, text, or phone if a bill is expected to go over an amount the customer sets.

The HomeIntel program offers free one-on-one help from a personal energy coach, and customers can save an average of $350 a year. Customers can also sign up for PG&E SmartRate™, which offers a reduced rate for using less electricity between 4-9 p.m. when "SmartDays" are called.

For a vacation-ready energy checklist and additional ways to improve energy efficiency, visit pge.com/summer.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs

The Switch Is On: A statewide online resource designed to help homeowners and renters interested in switching from gas to electric appliances by connecting them with available incentives and qualified contractors.

GoGreen Home Financing: A statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

Income-Eligible Assistance Programs

PG&E is committed to helping income-eligible customers lower and manage monthly bills:

Customers may also qualify for Medical Baseline, which offers an additional allotment of energy at the lower baseline rate or a discount on rate plans without baselines, and priority shutoff notifications for those who depend on power for certain medical needs. Enrollment requires certification by a qualified medical practitioner.

To learn more about PG&E's assistance programs, use the free Savings Finder tool or visit pge.com/billhelp.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company