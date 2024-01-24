Cooleaf Triumphs in G2 Winter 2024 Report with 26 Badges

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf, the leading employee engagement solution for high-performing teams, today announced that they achieved record-breaking performance with 26 total badges in G2's Winter 2024 evaluations. This accomplishment underscores Cooleaf's commitment to enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

The Winter 2024 release of G2's reports ranked Cooleaf as follows:

  • "Leader" in Employee Engagement and Employee Recognition Categories
  • "Best Relationship" in Employee Engagement, Employee Recognition, Mid-Market Employee Engagement, and Mid-Market Employee Recognition Categories
  • "Best Meets Requirements" in Employee Recognition Category
  • "Leader" in Mid-Market Americas Employee Recognition, Americas Employee Engagement, Mid-Market Employee Engagement, and Mid-Market Employee Recognition Categories
  • "Users Most Likely To Recommend" in Employee Recognition and Mid-Market Employee Engagement Categories
  • "High Performer" in Americas Employee Recognition, Asia Employee Engagement, and Asia Pacific Employee Engagement Categories
  • "High Performer" in Mid-Market India Employee Engagement, Mid-Market Americas Employee Engagement, Mid-Market Asia Employee Engagement, and Mid-Market Asia Pacific Employee Engagement Categories
  • "High Performer" in Enterprise Americas Employee Recognition and Enterprise Americas Employee Engagement Categories
  • "High Performer" in the Small-Business Employee Engagement Category

G2 Badges: A Mark of Peer-Validated Quality

As the largest SaaS marketplace, G2's badges are a prestigious recognition in the tech industry, reflecting real-world user satisfaction and market presence. Cooleaf's achievement in various categories, including 'Best Relationship' and 'Users Love Us,' demonstrates its effectiveness in exceeding user expectations.

Customer-Centric Approach to Success

Jess White, Director of Customer Success at Cooleaf, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the company's dedication to creating meaningful experiences, saying, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, making this recognition especially significant."

Recognition: The Heart of Cooleaf's Mission

The G2 badges reinforce Cooleaf's role in shaping effective employee engagement strategies. From facilitating company culture awards to everyday employee recognition, Cooleaf proves that recognition is more than a gesture – it's a catalyst for a more vibrant and connected workplace.

Looking Ahead

As Cooleaf continues to innovate and lead in employee engagement, it invites organizations seeking to nurture their company culture and recognition strategies to explore its platform.

About Cooleaf

Cooleaf is an award-winning employee recognition software provider, dedicated to transforming workplace culture through meaningful and engaging experiences. With a focus on elevating the employee journey, Cooleaf empowers organizations to celebrate achievements and foster a positive, productive work environment.

Contact
Teresa Arrue, Digital Marketing Specialist at Cooleaf
[email protected]

