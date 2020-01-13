Cooper Machinery Services to Acquire HOERBIGER's Engine Legacy Solutions Business Unit

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, today announced the strategic acquisition of HOERBIGER's Engine Legacy Solutions business. This action advances Cooper's position as the technical leader of mission-critical compression and engine systems.

HOERBIGER's Engine Legacy Solutions business provides repairs, overhauls, upgrades and emissions advancements for large reciprocating, natural gas and dual fuel engines. HOERBIGER's management team and a total of 30 employees from various locations will be retained and join Cooper as part of the transaction.

"We are very pleased to add the Engine Legacy Solutions business to our Cooper portfolio. With this acquisition, the technical expertise of the Cooper organization, and our ability to assist our customers with the long-term preservation of their reciprocating horsepower, just took a giant step forward," said Cooper CEO, John Sargent.

About Cooper Machinery Services

Cooper Machinery Services, the former Reciprocating Compression division of Baker Hughes, is the original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") and supplier of parts and services to a large installed base of highly respected brands. The company's OEM brands include Cooper-Bessemer, Ajax, Superior, Gemini, Enterprise, TSI, CSI, TXC, and Joy. Cooper also provides parts and services for non-Cooper brands such as Worthington, Clark, and Ingersoll Rand. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Salina, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the U.S.

