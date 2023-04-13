Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) expects to release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday, May 3 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9dmawye4. Those who wish to participate by phone in the live conference, including representatives of the investment community who would like to ask questions during Q&A, will need to pre-register for the call by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BId7a0aa41b3f040dbb335a5e38b74961f. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and a personalized conference code to access the call. Participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) shortly after the live event.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

