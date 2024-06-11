NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) today announced the appointment of Shannon B. Quinn to president of the Industrial and Specialty Group (ISG). In this position, Quinn will work to progress the Company's diversification strategy to accelerate growth and maximize the value of Cooper Standard's products and technologies in industrial and specialty markets. She replaces Ramsey Changoo who is departing the Company to pursue other career opportunities.

Cooper Standard Appoints Quinn to President, Industrial and Specialty Group

"Shannon's extensive experience in business development, strategy and engineering will be instrumental in further driving Cooper Standard's diversification into new markets," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "Her proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering results make her the ideal candidate to lead our ISG business unit."

Quinn most recently served as vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer where she was responsible for the global commercial group and corporate strategy. Prior to joining Cooper Standard, Quinn served as president, consumer original equipment (OE) North America for Bridgestone Corp. from 2017 to 2022.

Previously, she held titles of increasing responsibility at Adient and its predecessor Johnson Controls, serving as vice president, Ford business unit, where she was responsible for leading all new business pursuit opportunities and generation of revenue plans supporting overall business projections. She joined the global automotive supplier as managing director for the Ford business unit in 2011. From 2000 to 2011, Quinn held several strategic commercial positions with Visteon Corp. She began her career as a product engineer at Ford Motor Co. in 1991.

Quinn earned a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. She has also completed multiple exclusive executive leadership development programs. She has served as an OESA (Original Equipment Supplier Association) director and an Automotive Hall of Fame board director. Quinn currently serves as a board director for Vista Maria and the Board Development Committee.

About Cooper Standard ISG

The Industrial and Specialty Group (ISG) is a dedicated group within Cooper Standard that is responsible for accelerating growth and maximizing the value of Cooper Standard's products and technologies in non-automotive and specialty markets. ISG leverages the significant investments in technology and innovation made by Cooper Standard to bring OEM quality to markets that require cost-effective and high-quality products. For more information, please visit: www.cooperstandard-ISG.com.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 23,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Contact: Chris Andrews

Cooper Standard

(248) 596-6217

[email protected]

SOURCE Cooper Standard