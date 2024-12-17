Cooper Standard's FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Seal Wins SAA Innovations in Lightweighting Award

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA) recently awarded its Innovations in Lightweighting Award to Cooper Standard (NYSE: CPS) for its revolutionary FlexiCore™ Thermoplastic Body Seal. This award recognizes suppliers serving North American and global automotive OEMs with innovative products or technologies that provide either direct or indirect mass savings.

The SAA honored the Cooper Standard team during the SAA's Material Innovations Summit held Dec. 6 in Wyandotte, Mich. This recognition marks the second recent accolade for Cooper Standard's FlexiCore Thermoplastic Body Seal, which was also named a finalist for the 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award.

The FlexiCore Thermoplastic Body Seal is a groundbreaking solution that replaces traditional metal components in vehicle on body seals with a more eco-friendly, lightweight plastic. By offering a total weight reduction of up to 44%, FlexiCore seals can improve vehicle efficiency while maintaining durability and performance. Additionally, the seal is fully recyclable, making it an environmentally sustainable option for the automotive industry.

"As the mobility industry continues to evolve, Cooper Standard is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the critical sustainability, performance, and cost-efficiency needs of our customers," said Patrick Clark, president, Sealing Systems and chief manufacturing officer, Cooper Standard. "We are honored to be recognized for our FlexiCore body seal, as we believe it demonstrates great innovation and a strong potential to positively impact future vehicle designs."

According to the SAA, advanced materials are essential for boosting both the fuel economy and emissions reduction of modern automobiles while maintaining safety and performance. As the mobility industry evolves toward hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and electric vehicles, advanced materials take on a greater significance, particularly as vehicle affordability is paramount. Using lightweight materials in these vehicles can offset the weight of power systems such as batteries and electric motors, improving efficiency and increasing their all-electric range.

About the Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA)

The SAA's mission is to provide members with timely access to automotive insights from a wide range of perspectives. The SAA aims to provide automotive professionals exclusive access to industry leaders, early insights, and outstanding networking opportunities. SAA members include every automotive industry professional interested in timely and useful auto industry data, discussion, and dissemination of ideas, concepts, and solutions. For more information on the SAA, go to SAAauto.com.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's team of more than 22,000 team members (including contingent workers) are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

