Cooper Standard's Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award

The PACE (Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence) Award – often referred to as the "Academy Award for Innovation" in the automotive industry – was presented to Cooper Standard during the annual awards ceremony held on Monday, April 9 in Detroit.

"This PACE Award recognition demonstrates the impact that material science can have on breakthrough innovation and is another milestone in Cooper Standard's mission of driving value through culture, innovation and results," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "I would like to recognize our Fortrex™ team who worked so diligently to bring this innovation to market. Our Fortrex™ technology is just one example of the many innovations our team is working on, and I look forward to sharing more of our game-changing innovations in the future."

Fortrex™ offers weight savings of up to 30 percent versus traditional EPDM, while avoiding the compression set issues associated with TPV, resulting in superior sealing systems and reduced cabin noise. It does not weather or bloom like EPDM and can be accurately colored-matched. Fortrex™ is non-conductive and has a remarkably low carbon footprint across the entire material and production chain, surpassing TPV by 22 percent and EPDM by 53 percent. As a dynamic material platform, the material can be modified for an endless list of applications and performance solutions within automotive and adjacent markets.

The 24th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers who contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation. For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

