CooperVision Names Muru Annamalai as President, Asia-Pacific

Experienced Global Healthcare Leader to Guide Growth Across the Region

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision has named Muru Annamalai as President, Asia-Pacific, effective June 1, 2026. He brings more than two decades of global leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, with extensive expertise leading commercial organizations and driving growth across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other global markets. His appointment reflects CooperVision's broader investment in guiding the company's next phase of growth across one of its most dynamic and strategically important regions.

Muru Annamalai, President, Asia-Pacific, CooperVision

Throughout his career, Annamalai has consistently built and led high-performing teams, expanded business operations across emerging and established markets, and delivered strong commercial results through collaborative leadership and strategic execution. He held a series of senior leadership roles with AbbVie and Abbott. Most recently, he served as a Vice President with TCA Venture Group, where he was active in the venture and investment community, supporting innovation and growth initiatives in healthcare.

"Muru is exactly the kind of leader who can accelerate CooperVision's growth, deepen customer partnerships, and expand access to our portfolio across Asia-Pacific," said Debbie Olive, Chief Commercial Officer. "He brings a strong understanding of how bold thinking and disciplined commercial execution drive lasting impact. I'm confident he will build on the region's strong foundation and further advance our leadership."

"I've always been drawn to organizations where purposeful innovation and genuine commitment to patients come together. CooperVision is exactly that, a company that advances vision care in ways that are both clinically meaningful and designed for the way people see and live. I look forward to working as part of the team bringing these solutions to more wearers across the region," said Annamalai.

Annamalai holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University Malaya and a master's in business administration from Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom. Originally from Malaysia, he brings a global perspective shaped by decades of personal and professional experience around the world.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric, and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Media Contact

Laura DiCaprio, APR

McDougall Communications for CooperVision

[email protected] or +1.585.434.2148

SOURCE CooperVision, Inc.