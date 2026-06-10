Coordinated Care, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, and the University of Washington Announce First Scholarship Recipient of New Endowment to Bolster the State's Dental Workforce

Scholarship aims to support students of color pursuing careers in dentistry to improve access to representative oral care across the state.

SEATTLE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coordinated Care, Sea Mar Community Health Centers (Sea Mar), and the University of Washington Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) announced the selection of the first Sea Mar Community Health Centers-Coordinated Care scholarship recipient: Diyanah Tribble. The scholarship is aimed at supporting underrepresented students pursuing a career in dentistry, was made possible through a $100,000 donation from Coordinated Care and Sea Mar to create the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) endowed scholarship fund. This inaugural scholarship selection illustrates these organizations' shared commitment to addressing healthcare provider shortages and strengthening the diversity of Washington's dental workforce.

Beth Johnson, CEO of Coordinated Care; Diyanah Tribble, scholarship recipient; Rogelio Riojas, CEO of Sea Mar University of Washington Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity Sea Mar Community Health Centers

"We know that investing in training diverse healthcare professionals builds trust, and expands access to more equitable, high-quality care — especially for Apple Health enrollees who face higher rates of health disparities," said Coordinated Care President and CEO, Beth Johnson. "Coordinated Care is proud to partner with Sea Mar and UW to establish this endowment which will support a more representative dental workforce in Washington. We are grateful for our organizations' joint commitment to this mission and are honored to celebrate our inaugural scholar — the first of many who will shape a more inclusive and effective dental profession for generations to come."

Diyanah Tribble, a first-generation student at UW majoring in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology with aspirations to pursue a career in pediatric dentistry, is the endowment's first scholarship recipient. Her leadership is grounded in compassion and community care, as evidenced through her active membership in Sigma Psi Zeta, position as social chair of Delta Epsilon Mu, and her service as a volunteer at the Seattle Humane Shelter. Diyanah's demonstrated empathy, commitment, and values directly reflect the spirit of excellence embodied by this scholarship and has earned her the distinction of being an EOP Recognition Scholar for academic achievement and leadership.

"I am honored to be the inaugural Sea Mar Community Health Centers–Coordinated Care Scholar," said Diyanah Tribble. "My journey at UW has helped me grow not only academically, but personally, building the confidence, resilience, and compassion that now guide my career goals. I aspire to become a pediatric dentist dedicated to expanding access to culturally responsive, bilingual oral healthcare for underserved families. Thanks to Coordinated Care, Sea Mar, and UW, I am one step closer to providing care that empowers families and makes a difference in the community."

According to the most recent Washington Smile Survey, children from lower-income households and communities of color experience significant oral health disparities due to barriers in access to care, and as a result bear a heavier burden of dental disease and treatment needs. By supporting a pipeline of more diverse dental physicians, the Sea Mar Community Health Center-Coordinated Care Scholarship will help build a workforce that better reflects and serves Washington's communities.

"Representation in health care is one of the most important hallmarks of quality care," said Rogelio Riojas, President & CEO of Sea Mar Community Health Centers. "When patients can see themselves reflected in their providers, it builds trust and advances better outcomes. This scholarship is a direct investment in more equitable oral care across Washington, and in the communities that deserve better access to care. We are proud to help drive this change and look forward to seeing what future dentists like Diyanah accomplish to improve the health of our state."

With 49 percent of Washington's healthcare workforce expressing that they are likely to leave the profession in the next few years, scholarships like this are critical for maintaining a healthy workforce and increasing access to care — especially for historically underserved communities.

"We are grateful for the partnership with Coordinated Care and Sea Mar Community Health Centers in advancing student success and community health and well-being," said Rickey Hall, Vice President of OMA&D at the University of Washington. "This scholarship is removing financial barriers, supporting students by clearing a path toward meaningful healthcare careers, and investing in talent that reflects the communities we serve. Together, we are strengthening the healthcare workforce and creating lasting opportunity for the next generation of Washingtonians."

UW students interested in applying for the scholarship can visit http://depts.washington.edu/omadcs/eop/

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care provides free and low-cost health insurance coverage to more than 300,000 Medicaid, foster care, Medicare and marketplace members across Washington, with more than 30,000 providers in-network. Coordinated Care is committed to transforming the health of the community one person at a time. They treat the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits, and connecting them to the care they need. Coordinated Care is a Washington managed care organization and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. To learn more about how Coordinated Care is putting the health of Washington first, visit https://www.coordinatedcarehealth.com/WA-first.html.

About the UW Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D)

For 58 years, the OMA&D has been advancing access and equity and improving the educational experience for all at the University of Washington. OMA&D creates pathways for diverse populations to access postsecondary opportunities, nurture and support their academic success, and cultivate a campus climate that enriches the educational experience for students at University of Washington. Each year, OMA&D serves over 7,200 students, touching one in four students on the UW Seattle campus. OMA&D's student success programs foster academic equity and excellence through academic advising, instructional support and financial scholarship opportunities for undergraduate students who experience the highest barriers to higher education. OMA&D College Access programs work with 40,000 prospective students in 115 school districts, 183 schools, and 25 two-year colleges throughout the state of Washington as they prepare for and plan their college pursuits. Overall, OMA&D helps the University of Washington realize its vision of becoming a more accessible, inclusive, and equitable campus community.

About Sea Mar Community Health Centers

Sea Mar Community Health Centers is a community-based organization providing comprehensive health and human services to underserved communities across Washington. Founded in 1978, Sea Mar operates more than 100 medical, dental, behavioral health, and social service sites throughout the state, serving individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. Sea Mar is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves by offering integrated, culturally responsive care that addresses the whole person. In addition to primary and preventive healthcare, Sea Mar connects patients to essential support services including health insurance enrollment, behavioral health treatment, health education, and social services. As one of Washington's largest federally qualified health centers, Sea Mar continues to expand access to quality, affordable care for diverse and underserved populations. To learn more about Sea Mar Community Health Centers and its programs and services, visit www.seamar.org.

SOURCE Coordinated Care