Coors Banquet Invites Fans to Earn Their Spurs Ahead of Highly Anticipated Dutton Ranch Series Premiere on Paramount+ and Paramount Network May 15

Celebrating the cowboy culture both Coors Banquet and the new Paramount+ Original Series are rooted in, the limited-edition bottle-opening spurs are designed to be earned, not given

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Coors Banquet partners with Paramount Advertising ahead of the May 15 global premiere of Paramount+'s new Original Series Dutton Ranch to launch "Earn Your Spurs," inspired by a core code of cowboy culture: spurs aren't given, they're earned. Dutton Ranch will also air on the Paramount Network beginning May 15 at 8pm ET/PT.

to launch "Earn Your Spurs," inspired by a core code of cowboy culture: spurs aren't given, they're earned. will also air on the Paramount Network beginning May 15 at 8pm ET/PT. The brand is introducing limited-edition spur straps with a built-in bottle opener, blending Western craftsmanship with modern fandom - perfect for enjoying a Banquet while tuning into the show.

Fans 21+ can unlock access to purchase a pair by completing "Dutton Ranch" trivia, released through limited daily drops at shop.coors.com/products while supplies last.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the series premiere of Dutton Ranch on May 15 on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, Coors Banquet and Paramount are inviting fans into the world of the show with the "Earn Your Spurs" campaign, bringing together craft, heritage, and a spur designed to open an iced-cold Banquet.

For more than 150 years, Coors Banquet has been shaped by its Western heritage. Now, the beer long associated with hard work and grit is giving fans a chance to earn their place in Dutton Ranch, not just watch it.

Coors Banquet partners with Paramount Advertising ahead of the May 15 global premiere of Paramount+’s new Original Series Dutton Ranch to launch “Earn Your Spurs,” inspired by a core code of cowboy culture: spurs aren’t given, they’re earned.

In cowboy culture, spurs aren't handed out lightly; they're earned over time. With "Earn Your Spurs," Coors Banquet brings that cowboy mindset to fans, giving them the chance to earn their own pair inspired by the spirit of Dutton Ranch.

"In the West, spurs mean something. They represent the grit, time and effort it takes to earn your place," said Alyssa Lynner, Marketing Director, Coors Banquet. "With Dutton Ranch, we saw a natural opportunity to bring that idea to fans in a way that feels true to the brand and the world of the show."

The limited-edition Coors Banquet spurs take a classic symbol of cowboy culture and give it a Banquet twist, launching just in time to celebrate the premiere of Dutton Ranch. Designed in collaboration with a real spur maker, each pair features authentic craftsmanship and a built-in bottle opener that's perfect for cracking a Banquet while watching the show. Made to be worn with boots or sneakers, they carry the spirit of the West into everyday fandom and fashion.

The spurs come on the heels of North American Western boot sales increasing 23% in the last five years¹. Yet, only about one in five Americans actually live in "cowboy country" – highlighting a gap between interest in Western culture and the reality of living it. The spurs give fans a new way to embrace the West and pop open the Dutton's favorite beer while enjoying the show.

"Earn Your Spurs" extends beyond the product, rolling out through daily drops and social storytelling leading into the May 15 premiere of the series on Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Actress Natalie Alyn Lind, who plays Orena in Dutton Ranch, will help bring the experience to life through social content, giving fans a closer look at what it takes to earn your place on the ranch.

"There's something really special about the world of Dutton Ranch and the way people connect to it," said Lind. "The "Earn Your Spurs" campaign brings fans a little closer to that experience."

HOW TO GET YOUR SPURS

Fans 21+ can visit shop.coors.com/products to answer trivia questions tied to "Dutton Ranch" characters and unlock access to purchase. Once unlocked, spurs are available for $120 per pair, with 23 pairs released daily starting today at 11:00am ET while supplies last through May 19.

For fans who weren't able to buy their spurs – there's still a chance. The "Earn Your Spurs Getaway" sweepstakes will gift one lucky winner and a guest a Dutton Ranch-inspired trip to Fort Worth, Texas, along with a pair of Coors Banquet x Dutton Ranch spurs. Enter for a chance* to win at http://coors.com/EarnYourSpursGetaway.

To learn more, unlock access and follow along, visit shop.coors.com/products and follow @CoorsBanquet on social media.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on 5/6/26 at 12:00 PM CT and ends on 7/31/26 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, at http://coors.com/EarnYourSpursGetaway. Void where prohibited.

¹ Source: Austin American-Statesman, "Tecovas at 10: How an Austin bootmaker grew into a national Western lifestyle brand."

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ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT DUTTON RANCH

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Dutton Ranch stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who return as the indomitable Beth and Rip, along with Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. The new original drama series also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pepe Maldonado

[email protected]

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company