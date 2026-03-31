Fever-Tree Expands Pineapple Ginger Beer and Mojito Mix Availability Nationwide

The premium mixer brand expands distribution of its tropical-inspired Pineapple Ginger Beer and Classic Mojito Mix to retailers nationwide

Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer and Mojito will be expanding distribution this Spring nationwide, with Pineapple Ginger Beer expanding into Albertsons and Kroger, and Classic Mojito Mix growing availability nationwide in early summer.

Featuring thoughtfully sourced ingredients like Mexican Tahiti limes and Moroccan spearmint, Fever-Tree's Pineapple Ginger Beer and Classic Mojito Mix build on the brand's robust, globally-sourced flavor portfolio.

The expansion comes as ¹ 38% of U.S. consumers associate tropical flavors like pineapple with cocktails and rum-forward drinks surge, fueling demand for tropical mixer options.

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving a tropical escape this spring? Fever-Tree has you covered – no passport required. With the expanded nationwide rollout of two vibrant mixer favorites, Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer and Fever-Tree Classic Mojito Mix, you can bring fresh, elevated twists to your at-home serves. Now available at a growing list of retailers nationwide, they're perfectly suited for spring entertaining.

Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer and Fever-Tree Classic Mojito Mix

With more consumers seeking bar-quality drinks at-home, Fever-Tree is bringing its ingredient-led approach to one of the fastest-growing cocktail flavor trends. 2 Tropical fruit flavors are highly popular and continue to grow. Pineapple is among the top fruit flavors that consumers have tried and liked in alcoholic drinks (44% have tried and liked pineapple). Now, cocktail and mocktail drinkers can enhance cocktails at home with Fever-Tree, from pineapple mules to classic mojitos and even alcohol-free "No-Jitos."

"We know today's drinkers are gravitating towards tropical flavors, whether at the bar or at home and we wanted to deliver a solution that meets that demand," said Tracey Bien Schenck, Senior Director of Marketing, Non-Alc Brands, Molson Coors. "Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer and Classic Mojito Mix tap into that momentum, crafted with the quality of premium ingredients that define the brand and are designed to effortlessly elevate at-home cocktails, with or without alcohol."

Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer

Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer blends the brand's signature three varieties of ginger, pineapple and Mexican Tahiti lime to create a mixer designed for a tropical twist on the classic mule and tiki-forward cocktails. With layers of warm, spicy ginger balanced by tropical pineapple and finished with a hint of Mexican lime, it's the perfect companion for rum, vodka, tequila or a non-alcoholic spirit.

Sold in 200 ml glass bottle four-packs, Pineapple Ginger Beer builds on Fever-Tree's beloved ginger beer portfolio that has become the 3#1 ginger beer by value in the U.S. Crafted with naturally sourced pineapple, it delivers a vibrant, premium mixer designed to perfectly accompany the spirits it's paired with.

Pineapple Ginger Beer has received early honors within the industry, notably earning Double Gold at the 2025 SIP Awards and Gold ratings from distinguished judges at both the Beverage Testing Institute and New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC).

Fever-Tree Classic Mojito Mix

Fever-Tree Classic Mojito Mix combines sun-ripened Mexican Tahitian limes with Moroccan spearmint for a balanced cocktail, paired easily with rum for a mojito or a non-alcoholic spirit for a no-jito. Available in 750ml glass bottles and made with no artificial sweeteners and colors, it's an upgraded way for at-home hosts and cocktail enthusiasts to recreate one of America's most popular serves with ease.

Fever-Tree Pineapple Ginger Beer and Fever-Tree Classic Mojito Mix are available now at retailers across the U.S. Consumers can check where they can find Fever-Tree products near them at https://fever-tree.com/en-us/where-to-buy.

1 38% of U.S. consumers associate tropical flavors

2 Mintel, Trending Flavors and Ingredients in Alcoholic Beverages - US, 2025

3 Fever-Tree's distinct formula that has become the #1 ginger beer by value in the U.S.

About Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree is the world's leading supplier of premium mixers, crafted to elevate every drinking occasion. Founded in the U.K. in 2005 and launched in the U.S. in 2007, Fever-Tree has helped transform the mixer category with its belief that if three-quarters of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best. Sourcing the finest ingredients from around the globe, Fever-Tree offers a range of beverages for everyone, including Tonics, Ginger Beers, Ginger Ales, Sparklings, and Cocktail Mixers.

Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for 11 consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

In 2025, Fever-Tree partnered with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand its U.S. presence and fuel growth nationwide. To learn more about Fever-Tree visit Fever-Tree.com .

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Ožujsko to our above premium brands, including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgium White and Leinekugel's Summer Shandy, to our value brands, like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, it offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. Molson Coors also has partner brands, such as Simply Spiked, ZOA Energy, Fever-Tree, among others, through license, distribution, partnership and joint venture agreements. As a business, Molson Coors' ambition is to be the first choice for its people, its consumers and its customers, and Molson Coors' success depends on its ability to make its products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Media Contacts:

Molson Coors

Callie Craig, [email protected]

Zeno Group

Paisley Haddad, [email protected]

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company