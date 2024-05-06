Coors Light® Announces New "Chill Amplified" Music Platform Headlined by Lainey Wilson, LL COOL J, Mt. Joy and Tainy

Choose Chill all summer long with backstage experiences, VIP tickets + more from Coors Light's new roster of musicians

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Light is launching "Chill Amplified," a new music platform made to help drinkers discover the chillest places in music and unlock perks like VIP access to top artists, concerts and backstage experiences.

As part of Chill Amplified, Coors Light is partnering with some of the biggest names in music to help drinkers choose chill across various musical genres including GRAMMY award-winning Country sensation, Lainey Wilson, hip-hop icon LL COOL J, indie rock headliners Mt. Joy, and iconic producer and reggaeton artist Tainy.

As part of Chill Amplified, Coors Light is partnering with some of the biggest names in music to help drinkers choose chill across various musical genres including GRAMMY award-winning Country sensation, Lainey Wilson, hip-hop icon LL COOL J, indie rock headliners Mt. Joy, and iconic producer and reggaeton artist Tainy.

Chill Amplified will bring Coors Light and music to life everywhere through covetable artist-inspired merch, retail point of sale, and limited-edition packaging where consumers can enter for a chance to win VIP experiences like premium tickets, concert activations and exclusive meet-and-greets with Coors Light's roster of artists.

"Our new music program is inspired by something really simple– when Coors Light and music come together, your chill gets amplified," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "We're working with some of the best musicians in the game – from Grammy winners to artists with sold-out tours and chart-topping hits. No matter what kind of music you listen to, Coors Light is helping you chill like a VIP."

To celebrate the launch of Chill Amplified, Coors Light is giving fans the opportunity to chill like their favorite artists with limited edition 'Backstage Six-Packs,' four unique collections of backstage essentials curated by each of the Coors Light musicians. The Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Backstage Six-Pack will drop first on Wednesday, May 8th at 12 PM EST and includes:

Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Mini Fridge to keep Lainey's favorite beer and essential products chill.

to keep Lainey's favorite beer and essential products chill. Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Blue Sweatsuit inspired by Lainey Wilson's signature look.

signature look. Coors Light Dog Bowl, so your backstage buddy can chill like Lainey's dog, Hippie Mae.

Coors Light x Lainey Wilson beer glasses to drink like a VIP.

beer glasses to drink like a VIP. Coors Light x Lainey Wilson "Red Truck" Rug to make backstage feel like home.

Coors Light Chill Amplified LED sign to bring some neon to your chill.

Coors Light for the summer to keep every listening party, tailgate and cook out chill (beer provided in the form of gift card in the amount of $87.50 ).

Fans can purchase one of the 25 Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Backstage Six-Packs at coorslightbackstagesixpack.com for $300 per kit. Five Six-Packs will be dropped each day on May 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th and 14th. Proceeds from each Coors Light x Lainey Wilson Backstage Six-Packs will benefit Heart Like A Truck . Backstage Six-Packs for LL COOL J, Mt. Joy and Tainy will drop in the coming weeks and will be announced on @Coors Light social channels.

Music fans unable to purchase a Backstage Six-Pack can still enjoy exclusive backstage experiences from Coors Light this summer! Visit coorslight.com/summermusic to enter for a chance to win.*

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion ends on 9/3/2024 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C) excl. Maryland, 21+ years of age. Where available, use regional keyword to get entries for regional prizes (end dates vary). See Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, Keywords, prize details & restrictions, at www.coorslight.com/summermusic . Void where prohibited.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON

GRAMMY award winning, prolific singer-songwriter, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm and praise of the industry. Critically acclaimed and touted as 'Entertainer of the Year,' the Louisiana native who has often been described as a "bona fide storyteller at work," has made a name for herself as a next generation icon. Constantly defying the traditional norms and conventions of the Country music genre, Wilson's "rulebreaking" achievements have led her to numerous accolades and a diehard fanbase.

Nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams in Nashville, she earned her first PLATINUM certified song, with "Things A Man Oughta Know," and won over legions of fans across the globe with her signature sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare.

Thus far, her music has taken her worldwide with headlining shows in Europe, the UK, Australia, and more. With six No.1 songs to date, Wilson has become the lead female artist with the most No.1's this decade along with two GRAMMY nominations, six ACM and seven CMA awards. Her current radio single, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," is her seventh consecutive record to break the top 10 at Country Radio and is rapidly climbing the charts.

Making her acting debut in Season 5 of Paramount's smash hit series Yellowstone, Wilson has become a triple-threat in the industry, claiming the roles of singer, songwriter, and actress. Fans can also catch Wilson on her upcoming, "Country's Cool Again," headlining North American tour later this Summer. For more information, please visit laineywilson.com.

ABOUT LL COOL J

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Grammy® Award-winning Hip-Hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells, LL COOL J has created one of the most multifaceted careers and brands in entertainment and continues to display his wide range of talents with every project. Three decades after he first burst onto the scene, LL COOL J continues his vibrant, trailblazing career.

LL COOL J began in the nascent, burgeoning rap and Hip-Hop scene of the 80's, which developed into the musical and cultural phenomenon that is today's Hip-Hop. All the while, LL COOL J has remained a musical and cultural force, a living icon and a significant, relevant artist. In March 2018, LL launched his own SiriusXM timeless Hip-Hop channel entitled "LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio," garnering millions of daily listeners. The channel features a wide range of timeless Hip-Hop content, music, interviews and in-depth retrospectives curated, programmed and presented by the award-winning artist. Since its founding, Rock The Bells has developed into a global platform that has become the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop.

ABOUT MT. JOY

The Philadelphia and Los Angeles based band—Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]— take their name from Mt. Joy in Valley Forge National Park, an area right outside of their hometown in Philadelphia. Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy (2018) debut album spun off platinum single "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 240 million streams across platforms. Their second album, Rearrange Us (2020) drew widespread critical raves, with title track gaining 92 million Spotify streams since the release. Their third LP, Orange Blood (2022), came out of the pandemic and further cemented them with another #1, Lemon Tree, at AAA and a 70 date headline tour that sold over 180K tickets. Their new single, "Highway Queen" just entered the Top 10 at AAA radio.

Over the past five years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and earned acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Throughout their career, the band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo. Additionally, the band has performed on Stephen Colbert, CBS Morning, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan.

Upcoming plans for 2024 include new music, live show, and world tour including shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Roundhouse in London, and more.

SOURCE Coors Light