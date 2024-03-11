COORS LIGHT® CHILLS OUT COLLEGE BASKETBALL FANS WITH ADVENT-INSPIRED COUNTDOWN TO CHILL CALENDAR

The Countdown to Chill Calendar is a part of "Don't Let Your Bracket Break You," a season-long campaign featuring chill Giveaways, custom Coors Light sneakers, and more

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Coors Light is encouraging fans to choose chill throughout college basketball's biggest unofficial holiday – a heart-pumping, multi-week tournament. A rollercoaster of emotions where their favorite team either advances or busts their bracket.

With only a 1 in 120.2 billion chance * of filling out a perfect bracket, March desperately needs some chill. So to bring an unexpected twist to college basketball's most exciting "holiday season," Coors Light is launching a "Countdown to Chill Calendar," a 21-day advent-inspired calendar with gifts to keep you chill when your bracket inevitably busts, and to prevent your bracket from breaking you.

For each day of the tournament, the Countdown to Chill calendar reveals a chill-filled prize for the college basketball fan, including:

Chill Tea: Tournament emotions are hot. Don't let them boil over. Instead, fire up the kettle and chill with some tea.

Press-On Nails: For all those nail-biting moments, Dashing Diva press-on nails will help you keep your cool and keep your nails looking "chill."

Glass Slipper Charm: It's that time in the tournament when some team's fairy tale season is starting. Remember them with this keepsake before they inevitably turn into a pumpkin. Hey, it was fun while it lasted!

"A Little Help Please" Candle: Need some help to have any chance at winning your bracket? Light this Tournament Miracle Candle and just maybe you'll get some. (Past miracles are no guarantee of future results).

"Between busted brackets, fairytale stories, and game upsets, March is definitely not chill for college basketball fans," says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors. "Coors Light doesn't want a busted bracket to break you, so we're bringing chill through our countdown to chill calendar, inspiring fans to Choose Chill throughout the tournament."

The Countdown to Chill calendar is a part of the brand's month-long "Don't Let Your Bracket Break You" campaign, which brings some much-needed chill to fans all tournament long. In addition to the advent-inspired calendar, Coors Light is offering other chill giveaways to keep college basketball fans cheering, including a consumer sweeps that turns busted brackets into chill prizes, like ESPN+ subscriptions and Coors Light swag, and even custom, limited-edition Coors Light sneakers.

In addition to showing up across social channels like Instagram, Coors Light tapped their partners at Barstool Sports, Pardon My Take, to countdown the tournament with them. Whether it's drinking Coors Light during upsets or brewing some Chill tea when things get heated, the guys at PMT are celebrating all bracket season long with the Countdown to Chill Calendar.

Starting Monday, March 11 at 12pm ET, Coors Light will begin dropping its 100 Countdown Calendars, which will be available at shop.coorslight.com for $21, in honor of the 21-day long tournament.

For more information on Coors Light's Don't Let Your Bracket Break You, visit www.coorslight.com/marchhoops . Celebrate responsibly.

* https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/2023-ncaa-tournament-the-odds-of-filling-out-a-perfect-bracket-are-1-in-120-2-billion/

