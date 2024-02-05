Coors Light® Brings Chill to the Big Game with LL COOL J as Conductor of the Iconic Beer Train

Watch as the Chill Train saves the day by delivering mountain-cold refreshment when a watch party gets heated

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't call it a comeback: the Coors Light train is bursting out of retirement for this year's Big Game ad to deliver 'chill' across the country. And to keep things mountain-cold, the Chill Train's conductor is none other than LL COOL J, the coolest of the cool.

Watch the :90 version extended cut of the Big Game ad here, created by Droga5, part of Accenture Song. The :30 version will air during the first half of the game on CBS this Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Coors Light Chill Train

Coming to you straight from the Rockies, the Coors Light Chill Train is known for spreading good vibes and chill wherever it goes - and this time it's bringing some necessary chill to a watch party's heated moment. Whipping through America's heartlands at 900 MPH, the beloved beer train crashes through everyday moments - and even a photoshoot with country superstar and songwriter Lainey Wilson - before it smashes into the host's apartment to deliver Coors Light, exiting to the iconic tune of "Love Train" by The O'Jays.

The journey there is half the fun; the Chill Train brings good vibes and (literal) chill to everyone it passes along the way, including:

Speeding through a wedding as the father of the bride sheds a single (frozen) tear

Hurtling by – and icing over – a photoshoot with Lainey Wilson , Coors Light's newest multi-year music partner

, Coors Light's newest multi-year music partner Bringing mountain-cold refreshment and unexpected chill to relaxed beachgoers

And spreading more chill to Americans from coast to coast

"The Chill Train and this iconic song have been part of our culture for years and it's great to have them back," said LL COOL J, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time Grammy® Award-winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, and founder and CEO of Rock The Bells. "It's an honor to be the conductor of the Coors Light Chill Train in their Big Game ad, spreading good vibes and serving up some ice-cold Coors Light."

On game day, Coors Light will also release a special slo-mo extended version of the ad on YouTube that features 100 passengers and special guests who scored a seat on the train inside the ad, including a few familiar faces. All riders received an official contract, $500 in talent fees and special commemorative swag.

"This year, we're reintroducing our beloved beer train to both original Coors Light fans and the next generation of beer drinkers," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "On a night when fans everywhere can use a little more chill, the Coors Light Chill Train is here to save the day when drinkers need it most. With LL COOL J at the helm, we're bringing a whole new meaning of 'chill' to Americans from coast to coast."

For more information visit www.CoorsLightChillTrain.com .

