Coors Light® Brings Chill to the Big Game with Return of Iconic Beer Train

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! The Coors Light Chill Train is officially here and heading to this year's Big Game to bring 'chill' to everyone, everywhere.

In 2005, Coors Light's iconic train made its debut, bringing chill across North America. Now, after 12 long years away, it's making its triumphant return - traveling straight from the Rockies to spread good vibes and deliver Coors Light coast to coast.

Coors Light Chill Train

To celebrate the train's return to the Big Game, Coors Light is giving fans the first-ever chance to book a seat on everyone's favorite beer train. Through the magic of ice-cold CGI, passengers who book their seat will be virtually placed aboard the Coors Light Chill Train in a special, slo-mo version of Coors Light's Big Game ad. Since passengers will officially be in an ad, they'll get a contract, $500 in talent fees, and limited-edition commemorative swag. Here's how it works.

Now don't forget: this train runs at over 900 MPH, so blink and you might miss the passengers riding in the ad! But don't stress. On game day, Coors Light will release a special slo-mo version of the ad online so you can see every passenger fly by (and if you're lucky enough to snag a seat, have bragging rights at your party).

Beginning Sunday, 1/28, Coors Light fans will have the chance1 to book their seats at www.CoorsLightChillTrain.com, around when the Coors Light TV teaser airs during the NFC Championship Game. There are 100 seats on the train for fans (and a few special guests). Coors Light will be opening up new batches for booking every day at 1 p.m. ET through Friday, 2/2. Seats will go quickly, so act fast!

"We can't wait to introduce the Coors Light Chill Train to the next generation of Coors Light drinkers, giving our fans a front row, or window seat, to the action," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "There's no better stage than the Super Bowl to usher in the return of the most iconic beer train—the Coors Light Chill Train."

Coors Light Sales Go Full Speed Ahead

Coors Light soared to new heights last year as the fastest volume share gainer in total beer and fastest growing premium light beer in America2. Now, the brand is poised to continue the momentum in 2024, starting with their Big Game ad.

"After breaking records last year, now is the time to bring back the most iconic beer train of all time to one of the biggest moment in sports," said Sofia Colucci, chief marketing officer for Molson Coors. "Coors Light is the fastest volume share gainer in total beer, so it makes perfect sense to celebrate that rapid growth with our train by delivering chill across North America."

For more information visit www.CoorsLightChillTrain.com.

____________________ 1 *NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Promotion begins on 1/28/24 at 5:30 PM CT and ends on 2/2/24 at 12:00 PM CT. Promotion includes a Virtual Booking and a Ticket Sweepstakes; 83 tickets are available through the Virtual Booking only during specified "open" times as noted on the site, and 10 tickets are available through random drawing for the Ticket Sweepstakes. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, odds, prize details & restrictions, at www.CoorsLightChillTrain.com. Void where prohibited. 2 Circana share data through W/E 12/31/2023

