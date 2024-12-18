Copa Airlines Unveils New Support for Key Alternative Payment Methods in Partnership with UATP

UATP enables Copa Airlines to enhance security and provide more payment options to travelers with the addition of Paysafe's solutions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panama's leading airline, Copa Airlines, has partnered with UATP, the renowned global network enabling organizations to simplify payment processes. The partnership will integrate with Paysafe, a leading payments platform, through its SafetyPay solution, into Copa Airlines' payment offerings at Copa.com, enabling online cash payments, bank transfers, PIX instant payments and cross-border transactions for consumers worldwide.

Like other high-growth airlines, Copa Airlines finds its direct booking channel to be its strongest revenue source. Yet, its intricate digital payment infrastructure would benefit from integrating new payment methods, including alternative forms of payment (AFPs) such as Paysafe's SafetyPay. To fortify its expansion strategy, Copa sought a partner capable of quickly integrating these new payment options for its passengers.

Copa Airlines selected UATP as a partner for its rapid integration capabilities and deep industry expertise. By accepting AFPs through the UATP Network, Copa Airlines not only gains access to UATP's vast network of AFPs but also capitalizes on the rising demand for alternative payments, which saw a global volume of $19 trillion in 2022, fueling its business growth.

"Being able to offer payment methods like online cash, bank transfers and cross-border transactions, which enhances customer confidence in their transactions, is critical," says Alicia Racine, Merchandising and Ancillary Revenue Manager of Copa Airlines. "Paysafe's SafetyPay not only ensures heightened security for our customers but also offers us a streamlined approach to integrating alternative payment methods into our booking process, maximizing conversions."

The UATP Network: Streamlining Airline Payments with Global Reach and Efficiency

Airlines can instantly access UATP's extensive global AFP portfolio through a single integration with the UATP Network, enabling market speed and facilitating new market entry. UATP further simplifies airline operations with daily reconciliation for more efficient billing statement reviews and automated refunds, eliminating the need for manual transaction reconciliations.

"Our partnership with Copa Airlines to launch SafetyPay is a great example of airlines' trust in UATP's expertise in processing AFPs, an essential part of their business strategy," says Zach Ornelas, Senior Vice President of Commercial, UATP. "We have a proven track record of integrating alternative forms of payment into complex legacy systems for the global travel industry. Airlines know and trust us with these critical processes in their direct channel."

By leveraging the UATP Network to add additional payment methods such as SafetyPay, Copa Airlines will be able to expand its client reach and increase sales.

Paysafe's SafetyPay: enabling merchants to offer multicurrency and cross-border payments

SafetyPay, a Paysafe Company, offers a secure online or digital cash payment solution that lets shoppers make internet purchases either directly from their online bank accounts in real-time with their local currency or by paying in cash at partner local retailers using a code. The payment methods are free for consumers and easy to use. This broadens the payment choices for airline customers who are hesitant to enter financial data or use credit cards when purchasing their travel or simply prefer paying via bank transfers or cash. SafetyPay currently serves millions of international shoppers in the emerging Latin American market, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Mexico, El Salvador, Panama and Guatemala.

For more information about the UATP and COPA Airlines partnership to implement Paysafe's SafetyPay or to speak with company executives, please contact Wendy Ward at [email protected].

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the global network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at www.uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; AirPlus International a wholly owned subsidiary of SEB Kort; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

ABOUT COPA AIRLINES

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading airline in passengers and cargo in Latin America. In its 76 years of operation, it has established the Hub of the Americas® in Panama City as the continent's premier operational center. With one of the newest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9 aircraft, Copa Airlines serves countries in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The airline maintains an on-time performance rate of around 90%, among the best in the global industry. Copa Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance, the world's most significant airline network, and offers the ConnectMiles frequent traveler program, allowing accumulation and redemption of miles across more than 25 alliance airlines worldwide. To plan your trip, manage reservations, purchase tickets securely, use Web Check-in, and find information on travel policies and immigration requirements, please visit www.copa.com.

ABOUT PAYSAFE

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

