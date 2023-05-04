Copado Brings Generative AI to Its DevOps Platform to Improve Software Development for Enterprise SaaS

CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leader in low-code DevOps, today announced the launch of Copado AI, a program aimed to make enterprise SaaS development faster, easier and more accessible by reducing complexity and improving productivity for both technical and non-technical users. By bridging the gap between business need and end-code, Copado's AI program enables organizations to realize the full potential of their DevOps tools and maximize their enterprise SaaS investment.

The first product in the Copado AI program is the Copado AI Companion which launched today on the DevOps Exchange. The first feature available is User Story Enrichment, a generative AI co-pilot that grooms requirements to ensure user stories are complete for development and testing. User story enrichment empowers business analysts, administrators, and developers to refine every aspect of a user story, from the title and acceptance criteria to the most intricate details, eliminating the time spent on finding the right words or phrasing and reducing human errors.

"Copado started because we wanted to make release days easier for everyone so they could go home and be with their families," said Federico Larsen, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Copado. "Embracing generative AI in our platform is not just an evolution of our original vision, it's high octane jet fuel, allowing us to make gains we couldn't have imagined even five years ago."

As demands on IT increase, AI and automation will be the only way to increase speed while improving quality. Today, automation saves Copado customers 25 million development hours annually, reduces app failure rates by 78%, and has enabled them to release 10x more features. Copado AI promises to boost those figures even higher.

The Copado AI program leverages OpenAI and proprietary frameworks to explore generative AI pilots across the entire development lifecycle, including pipeline automation, suggestive AI, test automation and exploratory testing. Copado's sole focus on low-code DevOps for enterprise SaaS makes Copado AI the only co-pilot program to address both source format and metadata pipelines.

The Copado team will be hosting demos of the DevOps platform in booth 5 at Salesforce World Tour New York today as an Innovator Sponsor.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates enterprise SaaS deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,200 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

SOURCE Copado