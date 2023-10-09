Copado Celebrates 10 Years of DevOps for Enterprise SaaS Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 10 year anniversary of Copado and the beginning of DevOps for enterprise SaaS solutions. Over the past decade, DevOps has transformed the way organizations develop, deliver, and maintain software, enabling them to achieve faster time-to-market, improved quality, and increased collaboration. At the same time, SaaS adoption has skyrocketed and software providers have added more and more capabilities. This has increased the complexity of SaaS deployments, requiring multiple development teams and collaboration tools to manage them.

Copado was founded to solve this challenge and the founders embraced a mission to end release days. In the last 10 years, the Copado team has built a market-leading solution that enables enterprises to automate, extend and customize their DevOps processes by offering CI/CD, data deployments, monitoring, agile planning, testing, compliance and omnipresent AI right out of the box.

A timeline of key events:

2013: Federico Larsen and Philipp Rackwitz built the tools to bring early DevOps capabilities to the Salesforce platform and Copado was born .

"We thought the initial release management tool could be easily downloaded via the AppExchange with a self-service model, but we quickly realized that it was ideal for enterprises and so it required implementation, training, conversations around security and compliance, and more," said Philipp Rackwitz, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Copado. "We needed to build a more robust sales operation to help get customers on board. It was time to adapt because we knew we were on to something."

The founders adjusted their go-to market strategy and Sanjay Gidwani, who four years later would become Copado's Chief Operating Officer, signed on as the company's first paying customer. In the first five years Copado grew annual revenue to $4 million with a customer list of notable Fortune 500 enterprises – without any outside investment.

2018: After the first round of financing in 2018, Copado began to focus on scale and technology innovations that would set the pace for development on SaaS platforms. The founders hired Ted Elliott as Chief Executive Officer to drive the next stage of growth for the company.

2019: Copado opened its new North American headquarters in Chicago and added offices in London, Paris and Munich to serve customers throughout Europe. The company also announced an office in India and launched its Salesforce DevOps certification program to support in-demand skills.

Achieving accredited certification to ISO 27001 established that Copado's business operations have met the gold standard for enterprise level data security. This was the first step in the company's security and compliance journey. By May 2023, Copado would become the only DevOps platform for Salesforce to achieve FedRAMP , ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 1, and GDPR compliance.

2020: Copado acquired ClickDeploy , a free DevOps tool for customers just starting on their DevOps journey. This acquisition expanded the company's product set to better serve individual admins and small teams.

2021: Copado raised $140 million in Series C financing , bringing the total funds invested in the company to $257 million. The company entered partnerships with Accenture, IBM, Softbank Robotics, Veeva and more.

Understanding that DevOps success is also rooted in people, Copado launched its community , which is now the largest DevOps community in the world with more than 83,000 active members. Copado's investment in education and learning has added 26,500 certified DevOps professionals to the Salesforce ecosystem.

As testing became critical to the DevOps process, Copado acquired Qentinel to expand its key capabilities. The company would now offer AI-enabled software testing for all major enterprise software platforms.

2022: The Copado DevOps Exchange launched, becoming the first DevOps marketplace for enterprise SaaS solutions. The DevOps Exchange now offers more than 65 pre-built solutions from Copado, its partners and the Copado community to extend and enhance the features of Copado's DevOps platform for Salesforce . The DevOps Exchange has hundreds of downloads and installs each month to support more than 17 million customer deployments.

Copado acquired Qualibrate and IOVIO to bring deeper robotic testing capabilities to the platform. Now with multi-cloud, automation and AI expertise Copado sets its sights on democratizing testing in low-code environments.

2023: At 10 years old, Copado has become the market leader and transformed its initial release management tool into a full-featured DevOps and testing platform for enterprise SaaS. The company continues to innovate at breakneck speed.

With the launch of Copado AI from the Copado Labs team in spring 2023, enterprise SaaS development is faster, easier and more accessible. Copado AI Companion offers User Story Enrichment, a generative AI co-pilot that grooms requirements to ensure user stories are complete for development and testing. The company was also granted two U.S. patents for leveraging AI in scripting, coding, and editing.

"Looking ahead, the future of DevOps holds immense potential, with increased automation, enhanced security practices, and the continued adoption of cloud-native and multi-cloud strategies – and it will be framed by the opportunity for innovation with AI," said Federico Larsen, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Copado. "Generative AI has captured the imagination of the software industry and will help us realize our mission of making release days obsolete. The last 10 years have been an amazing ride, but it's still getting better and more interesting with each year. I am excited to see what the next 10 years will bring."

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform for enterprise SaaS applications. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps development teams build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,200 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado has a 4.99 star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. Each month, Copado processes 50 million DevOps transactions and upskills more than 80,000 tech professionals in the world's largest DevOps community. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

SOURCE Copado