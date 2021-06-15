Copado Delivers The First Multi-Cloud DevOps Platform for Enterprise SaaS with Its Summer 21 Release

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world's largest digital transformations, today announced a milestone release as it opens up its platform for true multi-cloud DevOps for enterprise SaaS and low-code development. The Summer 21 release delivers open connectivity to any SaaS platform, a universal CI/CD engine, and will support more than 12 clouds by the end of 2021, including Mulesoft, SAP and Veeva.

Increasingly, Copado is being deployed by enterprises that engage their customers across multiple clouds and require DevOps automation and alignment across these disparate platforms. While DevOps has transformed the way software is delivered it has been slow to be adopted across the major SaaS platforms where most of digital transformation is happening. With Summer 21, Copado now brings the speed, quality and business value of traditional DevOps to any enterprise cloud.

Gartner forecasts that 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies by 2025, up from less than 25% in 2020. Forrester says that low-code platforms help developers to build and deliver custom apps up to 10 times faster than traditional coding does. Copado is the first low-code DevOps platform to address the needs of enterprise SaaS customers who need to optimize and secure the delivery of transformation projects across large, non technical teams.

"This is a milestone event for Copado as we bring 7 years of DevOps innovation accelerating the delivery of quality of innovation on the #1 CRM platform in the world to any enterprise SaaS cloud," said Federico Larsen, CTO and co-founder of Copado. "Every customer-facing process now crosses multiple clouds and the ability to connect and orchestrate cross-cloud processes is an important value driver for our customers and partners."

2020 accelerated the digital imperative for every company and CIOs are using multiple cloud platforms to transform their businesses to meet executive expectations on speed, quality and visibility. Copado enables large digital teams to move fast, at scale, with the quality and governance required to safely connect and master a multi-cloud network.

Along with the launch of this platform, Copado is working closely with SoftBank Robotics, leveraging DevOps with robotics/automation to help optimize their clients' businesses. Both Copado and SoftBank Robotics believe that this is the right path to build effective Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enterprise.

"We teamed up with Copado to deliver robotics that make people's lives easier, safer, and more connected," said Brady Watkins, General Manager and Senior Vice President of SoftBank Robotics America. "Copado helps us accelerate and govern the digital side of our business including mission critical, shared and secure data. We're excited to continue working with Copado to help bring enterprise-grade AI to life for our partners by integrating their business and data strategies through robotics/automation and the DevOps supply chain."

With the launch of Summer 21, Copado is bringing together the largest global ecosystem of SaaS DevOps with new partnerships with industry leaders including IBM, Mulesoft, and Veeva. To date, more than 50,000 people have been certified on Copado DevOps.

Copado is redefining how to achieve success with enterprise SaaS and low-code platforms with its data-driven approach to delivering faster, higher quality releases and improving trust across customer transformation projects. Organizations that implement DevOps best practices have been shown to deploy more often, fail less often and recover faster.

Follow Copado:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/copado-solutions-s.l/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CopadoSolutions

Blog: https://www.copado.com/learning/blog/

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps platform enabling the world's largest digital transformations in the cloud. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado accelerates cloud deployments, simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity, automates security and compliance, and maximizes return on cloud investments. Copado DevOps 360™ includes Value Planning, Continuous Delivery, Automated Testing, Security and Compliance. More than 1,000 companies run on Copado including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

SOURCE Copado

Related Links

www.copado.com

