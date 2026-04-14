Copado Introduces Agentia™, Bringing Context-Aware AI Agents to Salesforce DevOps

Agentia™ by Copado embeds agents directly into the software delivery lifecycle for Agentforce, laying the foundation for fully autonomous agents

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications, today announced Agentia™, a Salesforce-first 360 delivery solution that embeds context-aware AI agents directly into the software delivery lifecycle to help teams release with Agentforce faster while maintaining governance, testing and control in the agentic era.

Over the past decade, DevOps has transformed software delivery through automation, pipelines, and improved collaboration. But a new shift is underway as AI agents begin participating directly in delivery workflows — generating code, executing tests, diagnosing failures, and supporting releases. Most AI tools, however, operate outside of delivery systems and lack the context required to act safely across Salesforce environments, and provide no audit trail or governance controls for enterprise compliance.

Agentia addresses this gap by embedding lifecycle-aware agents directly into the workflow, grounding them with context of an organization's specific metadata, pipelines, and customer-provided knowledge, and applying continuous and automated testing to ensure quality outputs. Teams can safely delegate time-consuming tasks including plan-writing, code-writing, documentation, etc., while maintaining full visibility and control, freeing developers to focus on higher-value work.

Built on Copado's existing DevOps foundation on the Salesforce AgentExchange, Agentia enables agents to understand Salesforce metadata, dependencies, environments, pipelines and testing activity, allowing them to take meaningful, governed action across the lifecycle rather than simply responding to prompts. And by moving beyond simple AI assistants to context-aware agents, Agentia is establishing the foundation for AgentOps, the next evolution of DevOps focused on managing and governing intelligent agents within enterprise systems.

"AI assistants have been helpful, but they're mostly disconnected from the real work happening inside delivery pipelines," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, Copado. "While many vendors are still experimenting with AI features, Agentia brings governed agents directly into production delivery workflows, putting Copado customers in the driver's seat of the AgentOps revolution with the scale, speed and trust necessary to dominate their markets right now."

As Agentia evolves, it will introduce deeper observability into both delivery environments and the agents operating within them, enabling teams to monitor system health, detect issues earlier, and move toward more autonomous resolution of problems.

"The shift from DevOps to AgentOps marks a significant evolution in software delivery that requires we reinvent the platform powering it," said Rajit Joseph, Chief Product Officer, Copado. "With Agentia, we are moving beyond simple assistants to an orchestrated system of intelligence where specialized agents and humans co-create within a single, governed lifecycle. By leveraging our unique context graph, we are providing the guardrails and deep metadata awareness necessary to safely transition development teams from manual processes to fully autonomous execution."

Agentia is available today, starting with Agentia Advanced and Agentia Pro editions, through Copado and its global partner ecosystem, marking the company's first major step toward an AgentOps-enabled delivery model. The initial release introduces a set of capabilities designed to embed intelligent agents directly into Salesforce delivery workflows while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and control.

Agentia Context Hub: Creates a contextual understanding of each Salesforce environment by combining metadata, dependencies, pipelines, and history with customer-provided knowledge like documentation and policies – enabling agents to operate with real system and organizational awareness.

Creates a contextual understanding of each Salesforce environment by combining metadata, dependencies, pipelines, and history with customer-provided knowledge like documentation and policies – enabling agents to operate with real system and organizational awareness. Agentia Agents: Provides specialized, lifecycle-aware agents embedded into every stage of the workflow (Plan, Build, Test, Release, Operate). They don't just answer questions; they take action, like building plans unique to customer metadata, writing org-aware code, generating and running tests designed for production readiness, identifying risks, and preparing releases with documentation.

Provides specialized, lifecycle-aware agents embedded into every stage of the workflow (Plan, Build, Test, Release, Operate). They don't just answer questions; they take action, like building plans unique to customer metadata, writing org-aware code, generating and running tests designed for production readiness, identifying risks, and preparing releases with documentation. Orchestrate Agent: Acts as the primary agent for users, coordinating activity across specialized agents. It manages multi-step workflows across environments, ensuring tasks are executed in sequence and aligned with organizational policies and guardrails.

Acts as the primary agent for users, coordinating activity across specialized agents. It manages multi-step workflows across environments, ensuring tasks are executed in sequence and aligned with organizational policies and guardrails. Built-In Governance: Applies policy-driven controls across all agent workflows, including automated testing, approval gates, complete audit trails, and role-based access controls.

Applies policy-driven controls across all agent workflows, including automated testing, approval gates, complete audit trails, and role-based access controls. Agentia Studio: Agentia Studio helps enterprises build AI workflows and autonomous agents they can trust. Studio solves real-world problems companies face today such as identifying and resolving tech debt, surfacing delivery bottlenecks before they become incidents, and building custom Agentforce agents directly from an organization's metadata and standards. By combining AI agents with structured workflow logic, approvals, and guardrails, teams can automate complex work without sacrificing predictability, control, or enterprise readiness.

"Rather than getting a generic answer from AI, I'm getting an answer tailored to my Salesforce implementation. That's something I haven't seen before."

– Joe Howells, Principal Product Engineer, AXA Health

"The overall quality of deployments with Agentia has improved due to enhanced visibility, automated checks, and better synchronization across environments. Team productivity has benefited. Developers spend less time troubleshooting and more time focusing on actual feature development and innovation."

– Erisera Troshupa, DevOps Engineer, L-founders

To learn more, visit www.copado.com/agentia.

About Copado

Copado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps and AgentOps for Salesforce and business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, SoftBank, IBM, Capgemini, and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps organizations build, test, release, and operate software with speed, trust, and governance. With the introduction of Agentia™, Copado's solution for bringing governed AI agents into the Salesforce delivery lifecycle, Copado is helping enterprises evolve from DevOps to AgentOps. Powered by Org Intelligence™, Copado simplifies complexity and brings clarity to enterprise delivery by unifying planning, building, testing, and releasing on Salesforce with built-in automation, visibility, and control. More than 1,750 global brands, including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile, and Volkswagen, use Copado to accelerate digital transformation – achieving 20x more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10x faster testing, and 20% greater productivity. Learn more at www.copado.com.

SOURCE Copado