Copper Market size to increase by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027| ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

Technavio

12 Oct, 2023, 02:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper market size is expected to grow by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for copper from APAC is notably driving the copper market. However, factors such as fluctuation in copper prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, telecommunication, transportation, and others), type (primary and secondary), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the copper market including  ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Market 2023-2027
Copper Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Anglo American plc: The company offers copper from its mining locations of Quellaveco copper project, Los Bronces open pit copper and moly mine, El Soldado is a copper mine, and Collahuasi mine. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Copper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Application
  • The market share growth of the electrical and electronics segment is significant during the forecast period.
  • APAC is estimated to account for 72% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of copper in various industrial activities including construction, electronics, and transportation which significantly fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Factors such as the rapid economic development, urbanization, and infrastructure projects taking place in prominent countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China drives the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
    Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Copper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 57.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companys, Market Positioning of companys, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio

