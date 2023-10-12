Copper Market size to increase by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027| ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, and MORE to be key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper market size is expected to grow by USD 57.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for copper from APAC is notably driving the copper market. However, factors such as fluctuation in copper prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, telecommunication, transportation, and others), type (primary and secondary), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the copper market including ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Market 2023-2027

Copper Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Anglo American plc: The company offers copper from its mining locations of Quellaveco copper project, Los Bronces open pit copper and moly mine, El Soldado is a copper mine, and Collahuasi mine. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Copper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth of the electrical and electronics segment is significant during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for 72% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of copper in various industrial activities including construction, electronics, and transportation which significantly fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Factors such as the rapid economic development, urbanization, and infrastructure projects taking place in prominent countries like China , India , Japan , and South Korea . China drives the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Copper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companys, Market Positioning of companys, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABC Gas International Ltd., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, Aurubis AG, Baroda Extrusion Ltd., Bhagyanagar India Ltd., BHP Group plc, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport McMoRan Inc., Glencore Plc, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Madhav Copper Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Vale SA, and Vedanta Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

