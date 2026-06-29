Coppin State University Lowers Costs for Residential Students Amid Rising Higher Education Expenses

12% Reduction in Dining Plan Costs Helps Ease Financial Burdens on Students and Families

BALTIMORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As colleges and universities across Maryland and the nation continue to raise costs for students and families, Coppin State University, Maryland's most affordable university, is lowering costs for residential students through a series of strategic affordability measures designed to reduce expenses while continuing to invest in academic excellence, student success, and institutional growth.

President Anthony L. Jenkins, Ph.D., engages with Coppin State students during an informal conversation on campus, reinforcing the university's commitment to student success, mentorship, and meaningful connections.

Beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year, residential students and their families will benefit from a 12% reduction in board plan costs through a newly negotiated food service agreement. The university also will not increase mandatory student fees, helping to ease the financial burden on students and families at a time when the cost of higher education continues to rise.

Key Cost Changes for Residential Students

Board plan rates will decrease by approximately 12% through a newly negotiated food service agreement.





Mandatory student fees will remain unchanged.

University leaders say the reduction is the result of strong strategic financial management, operational efficiencies, and a continued commitment to affordability.

"When was the last time you heard of a university lowering costs? This is about putting students first," said Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University. "At a time when families are facing rising costs for food, housing, transportation, and other necessities, we are doing everything we can to make college more affordable. Higher education remains one of the most powerful pathways to opportunity, and we want to ensure that cost is not a barrier to our students' success."

Coppin Continues to Lead on Affordability

The reduction in board plan costs further strengthens Coppin's position as Maryland's most affordable university. Following the new food service agreement, Coppin's annual board cost will be approximately $4,875, lower than every four-year public institution in Maryland.

Annual Board Costs at Maryland Public Universities

Institution Annual Board Cost Coppin State University $4,875 University of Maryland Eastern Shore $5,294 Frostburg State University $6,010 Salisbury University $6,130 Towson University $6,290 University of Maryland, Baltimore County $6,522 Bowie State University $6,564 University of Maryland, College Park $6,820 Morgan State University $6,875

"Affordability is one of the most important factors influencing whether students enroll, persist, and ultimately graduate," said Dr. James Stewart, Associate Vice President for Student Development and Achievement. "When institutions reduce financial barriers, students are better positioned to focus on their academics, engage in campus life, and complete their degrees without the constant burden of financial stress. At Coppin, affordability is directly connected to student success. It supports recruitment, strengthens retention, and creates opportunities for students to move confidently toward graduation and meaningful careers."

Student Success and Affordability Initiatives

The affordability measures complement several additional student success initiatives designed to help students reduce the cost of earning a degree.

Summer SOAR

Students who successfully complete 30 semester credit hours during the academic year are eligible to receive up to six credit hours of free summer tuition.





The program helps students accelerate progress toward graduation at little additional cost.

Expand Eagle Nation

Provides in-state tuition rates to students from states with two or fewer Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).





Expands access to a Coppin education for students nationwide.

Enrollment and Student Success Highlights

Coppin's affordability efforts are designed to reduce costs, minimize student debt, increase degree completion, expand access and opportunity, and propel students toward economic mobility.

More students and families from across the country are choosing Coppin. The university is the fastest-growing institution in Greater Baltimore and Maryland's leading HBCU for male enrollment growth.

Recent achievements include:

A record 24,000 undergraduate applications, the highest number in institutional history.





A 75% retention rate, the highest in university history.





A 77% male retention rate, the highest in university history and significantly above the national average for Black male students.

"Higher education remains one of the greatest pathways to economic mobility," Jenkins said. "Coppin continues to demonstrate what is possible when a university is committed to expanding access, putting students first, and preparing graduates for meaningful careers and lifelong achievement. We are standing on a promise made 126 years ago: to nurture potential and transform lives."

Media Contacts

CherRae Dickerson

[email protected]

410-951-6548

Dr. B. Keith Coleman

[email protected]

410-951-3000

About Coppin State University

Coppin State University is a comprehensive urban public university and historically Black institution located in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1900, Coppin provides students with accessible, high-quality academic programs, experiential learning opportunities, and a commitment to student success while preparing graduates to lead and serve in an increasingly global society.

SOURCE Coppin State University