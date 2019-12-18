Copytalk Taps Flexential® for Colocation Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced Copytalk, a prominent transcription service for financial professionals in the United States, has selected Flexential's Tampa data center to host their mission critical applications.

Through its partnership with Flexential, Copytalk will be able to improve their overall security and resiliency posture making it easier to meet the demanding requirements of enterprise financial services customers.

"Copytalk serves enterprise clients in the financial sector who require the highest level of security, and Flexential allows us to deliver that level of privacy, accuracy and reliability our clients demand," said Maree Moscati, chief executive officer, Copytalk. "Flexential's Tampa data center demonstrates our commitment to excellence, security and compliance, and shows the inherent value Flexential offers."

Copytalk differentiates itself from competitors by offering mobile transcription services for financial services clients through live transcription capabilities that are housed, controlled and monitored entirely in the U.S. With Flexential as their colocation provider, Copytalk will have the ability to expand and gain more market share due to the scalability.

"The Flexential Tampa data center is the best this region has to offer," said Baird Juckett, vice president of technology for Copytalk. "Flexential delivered the physical security, control, power, internet redundancy, and 24/7 staffing, as well as, the responsiveness we were looking for in a colocation provider. The buildout of the colocation environment went exactly as planned. The Flexential team was highly adaptable, accessible and nimble with quick turnarounds – making the migration process seamless."

"We worked with Copytalk to meet their needs and tailor their solution, proving the flexibility for which, we are known," said Cheryl Kleiman, regional vice president, Flexential. "Not only are our data centers secure but our team is committed to providing companies the services they need now and the capacity to support them long-term, as they expand their business in the future."

