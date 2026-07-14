Cora Launches First Commercial, Raising the Standards for a New Generation

The clean period care brand launches its Back to School campaign, reimagining period care for Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of people, health class was the introduction to period care and the message was clear: discomfort was just part of the deal. Today, the company releases its first-ever commercial: introducing a new audience to a better era of period care.

The Period Commercial We Deserved

Cora Launches First Commercial Speed Speed

Directed by Erica Rose and produced in partnership with MadHouse Films, the spot taps into a familiar health class memory: a teacher matter-of-factly explaining tampons and pain. But this time, student Roxy pushes back and introduces the class to Cora.

"I still remember watching an outdated health-ed VHS while my teacher made fallopian tube-shaped pancakes," said Morgan Sterns, Cora's Creative Director. " We wanted to tap into that nostalgia while reframing today's period care around comfort, and clean products."

For Rose, the project was personal. "When I got my first period, I didn't tell anyone for months," she said. "Using humor, I wanted this spot to transcend shame and rewrite that story."

For a Generation Rewriting the Rules

The campaign targets Gen Z and Gen Alpha — the consumers least willing to accept "that's just how it is" as an answer. They've grown up with more choices, more information, and higher standards. And Cora is built to match.

The campaign launches across Connected TV, YouTube, and paid social, reaching younger audiences where they are.

"Period care has been marketed at young women for decades without actually listening to them. That ends with us," said Dana Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer at Cora. "This generation doesn't want to be told to just deal with it — they want products and brands that reflect how they actually live. That's exactly what Cora is."

Products Built for This Generation

Cora's Comfort Fit Tampon is made with 100% organic cotton, offering a cleaner, more transparent alternative to conventional products. Its Peace-Of-Mind Pad features a 100% organic cotton topsheet, and a whisper-thin yet highly absorbent design.

Period care, finally upgraded.

About Cora

Cora is a leading provider of clean period care products designed for comfort, including organic cotton tampons, pads, and liners, as well as reusable cups and discs. Through its impact program, Cora has donated more than 28 million period products and body literacy resources worldwide. Products are available at Cora.com and major retailers nationwide.

About MadHouse Films

Founded in 2022 by Katherine Romans and Charlie Traisman, Madhouse Films produces narrative and branded content from bold, distinctive filmmakers, with work featured at SXSW, TIFF, Slamdance, and beyond.

SOURCE Cora