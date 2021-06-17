Coravin Continues to Revolutionize the Wine Industry with Reveal of New Sparkling System

Designed with both the on-premise partner and consumer in mind, the portable, easy-to-use system pairs a secure, universal-fit stopper with a hand-held charging unit to maintain sparkling wine's carbonation level between pours, providing two weeks of preservation. With the Coravin Sparkling™ System, consumption of champagne, prosecco, cava and other sparkling wines no longer needs to be limited to occasions when the full bottle will be consumed within a short period of time because of lost effervescence.

"When we first introduced the original Coravin system, we always knew that someday we would bring the same power and freedom to the sparkling wine category," said Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin. "After spending years in development, we're thrilled to introduce Coravin Sparkling and deliver on our continued vision to allow anyone to pour any wine, still or sparkling, in any amount, without the pressure to quickly finish the bottle or the fear of wasting it."

As part of the product development process, the Coravin team worked with industry professionals to test early prototypes and validate the technology. With each subsequent improvement, industry validation and enthusiasm for the product grew.

"After testing the Coravin Sparkling System, we consider it an amazing addition to our wine tools," said Yohann Jousselin, Master Sommelier, Assistant Vice President, Food & Beverage (Wine), Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. "We are finally able to expand our sparkling wines by-the-glass program without the risk of wastage."

Daniel Johnnes, Founder of La Paulée and Corporate Wine Director for Daniel Boulud, shared "I could not be more thrilled about the timing of the new Coravin Sparkling System. I will now be able to sample champagne or any sparkling wine with the same excitement as still wines. This is the hottest category of wines and people have finally discovered that sparkling wine, especially Champagne, is not just a wine for celebrations. They are wines for pairing with your meal. I can now have a glass of Blanc de Blancs with my appetizer and move on to fuller bodied styles with the main course. And most importantly, I can do that and know the sparkling wine will still be fresh for another day!"

To use the Coravin Sparkling™ System, open the bottle and, when finished pouring the desired amount, place the Sparkling Stopper on the bottle and secure it with the locking handle. Then use the Sparking Charger to fill the head space with Coravin Pure™ Sparkling CO 2 , preventing bubbles in the wine from escaping. To pour the next glass, carefully remove the Stopper and pour the desired amount. When finished, re-attach the Sparkling Stopper and re-charge the bottle with the Sparkling Charger.

The Coravin Sparkling™ System package contains one Sparkling Charger Device, two Sparkling Stoppers, four Coravin Pure™ Sparkling CO 2 Capsules and two protective bottle sleeves. The patent-pending universal Sparkling Stopper features an internal locking clamp design that self-adjusts to fit securely on all standard 750 mL and magnum 1.5L bottles, even the distinctive bottles from notable luxury champagne producers, making it truly universally compatible. This proprietary locking design also maintains up to 55 psi of pressure, secure enough to preserve the natural pressure found in sparkling wines before they have been opened. The patent-pending Sparkling Charger uses Coravin Pure™ Sparkling CO2 Capsules to inject carbon dioxide into the bottle through the Sparkling Stopper to fill the bottle.

"We know from conversations with our trade partners and customers that there is a strong desire for a product that allows for by-the-glass consumption of sparkling wines, perhaps even greater than still wines," said Christopher Ladd, chief executive officer for Coravin, Inc. "Coravin Sparkling is poised to truly revolutionize the way the world experiences sparkling wines, and we're thrilled to be able share our passion and innovation for enhancing the wine experience with professionals and wine enthusiasts everywhere."

The Coravin Sparkling™ Sparkling Wine Preservation System MSRP will be $399. Coravin Pure™ Sparkling CO 2 replenishment capsules will be available in 6- and 12-packs with an MSRP of $44.95 and $79.95, respectively. Additional Sparkling Stoppers will be available in 2-packs with an MSRP of $89.95. All items will be available late Summer through Coravin.com, leading retailers and select distributors.

To learn more about Coravin and the new Sparkling system, visit Coravin.com/sparkling.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

