Coravin, Inc. Appoints Christopher Ladd as Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORAVIN, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today the appointment of Christopher Ladd as its chief executive officer. In his role, Ladd will leverage his deep experience across consumer, retail, marketing, and e-commerce to strengthen the Coravin brand. Frédéric Levy, who occupied the role since 2015, stepped down January 31, 2020.

"On behalf of everyone at Coravin, we thank Fred for his contributions to the company over the past five years," said Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin. "As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Chris in the role of CEO. His passion, creativity, and proven track record of building world-class brands are invaluable as we continue to pursue strategic growth and progress on our mission to change the way the world drinks wine."

Chris is based in Boston and brings experience from his successful career spanning more than twenty years with impressive brands such as Crocs, Lululemon and New Balance. The majority of his experience has focused on digital, retail, eCommerce and marketing in addition to successfully scaling businesses globally. Moreover, he brings passion for wine and deep knowledge of the global digital consumer.

"As a wine enthusiast, I am so thrilled to join the Coravin team," said Ladd. "Combining my personal passion and a unique consumer offering creates an exciting opportunity. I look forward to learning more and working with the team to help change the way the world drinks wine."

For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Bedford, Massachusetts focused and the leader in wine tech around the world. Coravin designs and markets the Coravin Wine Preservation Opener for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin uses proprietary patented technology to access and pour wine from a bottle without pulling the cork. Wine enthusiasts can now enjoy wine sealed with corks without feeling the need to commit to the whole bottle, allowing them to explore wines of any vintage, varietal or region, one glass at a time. With Coravin, wine, after being accessed, remains in the bottle, continuing to evolve naturally. It can then be enjoyed later since it was never exposed to oxygen. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

SOURCE Coravin

Related Links

http://www.coravin.com

