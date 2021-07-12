Coravin, Inc. Appoints Leena Jain as Chief Marketing Officer of Coravin

In her new role, Jain will build a commercial strategy to deepen the Coravin brand's market penetration and bring its revolutionary products to a broader audience across its direct-to-consumer, omnichannel retail and B2B businesses., as. In this critical role, Jain will also guide the company's evolution as it establishes itself as a prominent, global lifestyle brand. Jain will work across the company's entire portfolio of products and report to Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer.

"Leena brings an impressive marketing background with a track record of driving fast growth, and we're thrilled to welcome her at such a pivotal time for our company," said Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Coravin. "Her marketing expertise and data driven approach will be crucial as we continue to expand within the wine industry."

After spending three years as CMO at Humanscale and more than a decade with L'Oréal across multiple beauty collections, Jain brings extensive experience, a variety of brand interests and an innovative and collaborative approach to consumer engagement to her role with Coravin. Moreover, she is driven by her passion for products and brands that bring joy to consumers.

"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to help brands grow through meaningful consumer connections and marketing insights. I was drawn to Coravin by their success in establishing such a unique white space in the market. I am looking forward to helping fuel new discoveries, brand affinity and revenue growth." said Jain. "I am thrilled to join a team that is leading innovation in the wine industry and making wine more accessible to everyone."

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

