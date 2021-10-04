Coravin, Inc. Appoints Michael Goss as Chief Financial Officer

"I am beyond thrilled to have Michael join Coravin during this important moment of growth and change in the company," said Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Coravin. "He's a proven CFO who has strong experience in high-growth, global companies and we're excited to have him lead our finance and accounting teams as we continue to scale our business around the world."

Goss' resume spans more than 15 years of financial experience and executive leadership at both public and private companies across the marketplace, software, and technology sectors, including Aspen Technology, Care.com, and True Fit Corporation. He brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance, financial planning, investor relations, and strategic growth.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such an impressive brand and innovative team that's truly expanding the way the world experiences wine," said Goss. "I look forward to working closely with the entire Coravin team to inspire wine exploration through groundbreaking innovations supported by a solid financial strategy."

For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

SOURCE Coravin