Coravin, Inc. Launches Pivot Wine Preservation Series and New Pivot+ Extension

Expanding on this initial platform, the Coravin Pivot+ System includes a Pivot Aerator attachment that can be used with the Pivot Device to aerate wine while its poured, yielding a silky, smooth glass equivalent to 60-90 minutes decanting. This enhanced system is available in black only and retails at $129.

To use the Pivot Series, owners open their bottle of wine and replace the cork or screw cap with a Pivot Stopper. The Pivot Device is then inserted through the Stopper and replaces poured wine with 100 percent pure Argon gas to prevent oxygen from affecting the remaining wine. The Stopper provides an airtight seal on your favorite wines, allowing wine lovers to enjoy just as much wine as they desire, without the pressure to finish or waste the bottle. Other product features include an ergonomic handle with an intuitive loop for fingers and a button to quickly pour the wine.

"We have a deep-seated passion for wine and enhancing that experience for wine lovers everywhere," said Christopher Ladd, chief executive officer for Coravin, Inc. "We first revolutionized the industry with the introduction of the original Coravin System, letting anyone pour a glass of wine without removing the cork. And now we are expanding on that mission, introducing the Pivot Series that is compatible with all closure types at an accessible $99 starting retail price. We're excited to introduce Coravin to a broader wine enthusiast audience and share this by-the-glass experience on a wider scale."

The full list of items included in the standard and Pivot+ pack-outs includes:

Coravin Pivot: Pivot System, two Pivot Stoppers and one Coravin Pure™ Capsule

Coravin Pivot+: Pivot System, two Pivot Stoppers, two Coravin Pure™ Capsules and one Pivot Aerator

The Pivot and Pivot+ models are available on Coravin.com, Amazon and through leading retailers.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

