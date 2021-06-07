Coravin Launches Exclusive Professional Line Designed for On-Premise Partners

BEDFORD, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, announced today the launch of its new Coravin® Professional wine preservation kits that can help drive wine revenue and improve the bottom line of restaurants, bars and wineries as they re-open and look to rebuild following the pandemic and COVID closures. The Coravin Pro Reserve, Coravin Pro Select, Coravin Pro Premier Cru and the Coravin Pro Grand Cru kits offer a variety of devices and replenishment items to enable on-premise partners to cost-effectively expand and enhance their by-the-glass offerings, helping drive revenue and profit improvements.

The Coravin Pro kits feature the new Coravin Model Three Pro and Coravin Pivot® Pro systems, designed specifically for the on-premise audience. Sporting an elongated architecture, both devices accommodate the larger Coravin Pure™ Pro Capsules that contain 30 percent more Argon gas, increasing the number of glasses that can be poured per capsule. As restaurants, bars and wineries open their doors back up to customers and prepare for an uptick in group gatherings, the new Coravin Pro offerings can play an essential part in their recovery plan, enabling partners to pour between 20-25 five-ounce glasses of wine on a single capsule (vs 15-20 with standard models).

Coravin Model Three Pro

Fitted with SmartClamps for ease of use, the Model Three Pro is part of the Timeless series, the original Coravin system featuring a non-coring needle to pour a glass of wine without removing the cork. The combination of the needle to extract and pure Argon to preserve lets venues pour a sip, a taste or a glass from virtually any bottle and preserve the remainder for months or even years, perfect for fine or unique wines that may not turn frequently.

Coravin Pivot Pro

Introduced to the market in late 2020, the Pivot series provides up to four weeks of preservation, making it optimal for everyday and step-up wines that turn more quickly. The rapid-pour design delivers a 6-oz glass in 8 seconds, almost as fast as pouring directly from the bottle, so no time is lost during busy service hours. To use, simply replace the bottle's cork or screw cap with a Pivot Stopper, and then insert the Pivot Pro device through the Stopper to pour wine. Pure argon is released into the bottle to protect the remaining wine from oxidation. When finished, simply remove the Pivot Pro device and close the Stopper cap.

"We know the long stretches of lockdowns devastated many in the restaurant and hospitality industry," said Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin. "Coravin can be an essential asset to assist our on-premise partners to bounce back as quickly as possible. These new Pro Systems make it easier than ever to expand a venue's wine program, adding greater variety that increases top-line revenue while significantly reducing wine waste."

By implementing a Coravin by-the-glass program, restaurants can expect up to a 20 percent increase in fine wine sales and an increased margin by adding higher tiers of wine to the by-the-glass list, while virtually eliminating wine waste on bottles poured with a Coravin System. Beyond the financial benefits, increasing the variety of by-the-glass offerings dramatically improves guest satisfaction.

"The beautiful thing about Coravin Timeless is that it allows us to leverage discussions with guests and open them up to new experiences," said George Miliotes, Master Sommelier and Proprietor of Wine Bar George at Disney Springs. "At Wine Bar George we love the Coravin Pivot too, whether using it for our most popular wines because of its quick pour abilities, or wines with extra-long corks or vin-lok closure. As we move into our third year of business, Coravin remains an integral part of our wine program that differentiates us from other lists."

Both products will be offered to partners through a variety of new on-premise kits. Ranging in price from $225 to $750, the kits include different combinations of systems, needles, capsules and other accessories.

To learn more about Coravin and how to bring the new Coravin Pro systems to your restaurant, bar or winery, visit Coravin.com.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

SOURCE Coravin

Related Links

http://Coravin.com

