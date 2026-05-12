CORCORAN ANNOUNCES FIRST AFFILIATE IN SPAIN WITH LAUNCH OF CORCORAN MICASAMO

Led by CEO & Founder Darren Brown, Corcoran Micasamo will serve clients across Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida, and Costa Almería in southeastern Spain

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC today announced its continued international franchise expansion with the launch of Corcoran Micasamo, the brand's first entry into Spain. Based in the Murcia region and led by CEO & Founder Darren Brown, the firm will serve clients across Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida, and Costa Almería, some of the most dynamic and internationally sought-after real estate markets on the Iberian Peninsula. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, underscores the brand's growing global footprint and its commitment to premium and emerging luxury markets worldwide.

"Spain is one of Europe's most compelling real estate destinations, drawing international buyers with its exceptional lifestyle, climate, and extraordinary value proposition," said Liebman. "Darren and his team have built a remarkable business by deeply understanding the needs of international buyers and delivering a professional, brand-led experience that sets a new standard in these markets. We are proud to welcome Corcoran Micasamo as our first affiliate in Spain and look forward to the pivotal role they will play in establishing and growing the Corcoran® brand across Europe."

Founded in 2019 and operating full time since 2021, Micasamo Realty was established with a clear focus on delivering a more professional, brand-led real estate service to the greater Murcia and Costa Blanca regions. Over the past five years, the company has grown steadily through digital marketing innovation, strong developer relationships, and a consistent emphasis on international buyers, particularly from the United Kingdom and Northern Europe.

The business has scaled to generate an impressive annual revenue, driven by a highly efficient, lead-focused operating model. A key milestone in the company's rise has been its ongoing presence on the UK television series Sun, Sea and Selling Houses, produced by Ricochet as part of Warner Bros. Television Studios, where Darren, along with his wife and business partner, Natalie Brown, appear as "The Browns from Murcia" in 8–10 episodes annually, reaching approximately one million viewers per episode and significantly increasing the company's brand visibility among UK buyers.

In addition, Micasamo has been involved in the sale of one of the highest-value residential properties in the Murcia region, achieving a transaction price of €4.125 million in 2025, reflecting the company's growing presence in the upper tier of the local market.

"Building a strong brand in real estate takes time, consistency, and the right platform," said Darren Brown. "For us, it was important to align with an international brand that shared our values around professionalism, marketing, and client experience, without losing our identity in the process. Corcoran stood out because it offers that balance: the strength of a recognized brand, while still allowing us to retain and build our own business locally. What really excited us was the opportunity to help establish the Corcoran brand in Spain. Being the first Corcoran affiliate in Spain brings a real sense of pride, but also a strong sense of responsibility. We're not just joining a brand, we're helping to build it, and we're fully committed to making it a success."

The regions served by Corcoran Micasamo include Costa Blanca, Costa Cálida, and Costa Almería, offering a compelling multi-market opportunity that combines established luxury with significant value-driven growth potential. Northern Costa Blanca, encompassing Jávea, Dénia, Altea, Finestrat, and Alicante represents the premium luxury end of the market, attracting discerning international buyers seeking high-end villas and new developments. Southern Costa Blanca offers more accessible, entry-level opportunities, providing a wider variety of mid-market options at some of the most competitive price points in coastal Spain. Costa Cálida delivers exceptional value combined with a strong lifestyle appeal, making it an increasingly popular choice for buyers seeking quality living at attainable prices. Meanwhile, Costa Almería stands out as a unique and fast-growing market, with major development activity underway and significant potential for early movers. This wide pricing spectrum positions Corcoran Micasamo to serve a broad and internationally diverse clientele.

"Spain has long been one of the most sought-after destinations for international property buyers, and the coastal regions served by Corcoran Micasamo represent some of the most exciting opportunities in the entire European market," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Darren and his team have built a truly distinctive business, one that combines local expertise, innovative marketing, and a client-first philosophy that is intrinsically aligned with the Corcoran® brand. We are thrilled to welcome Corcoran Micasamo as our first affiliate in Spain and are excited to support their growth as they help lead the expansion of the Corcoran brand across Europe."

Corcoran Micasamo has an established expansion plan that includes the opening of multiple offices across key regions of Spain in the coming years. The firm is focused on increasing brand visibility, strengthening its presence across both established luxury and emerging growth markets, and attracting high-quality agents who align with a professional, brand-led approach to real estate.

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, the Corcoran network has expanded steadily, both across the United States and internationally. Recent international launches include Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda, Verona, and Cortina, Italy; Corcoran Horizon Realty in Ontario, Canada; Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal; and Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leader in residential real estate for over 50 years. Through its company-owned brokerages in New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida, along with its growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 140 offices and over 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran-affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. The Corcoran® brand comprises offices owned by a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company, and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.corcoran.com.

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SOURCE The Corcoran Group