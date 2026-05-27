CORCORAN ANNOUNCES FIRST AFFILIATE ON LONG ISLAND WITH LAUNCH OF CORCORAN SRG RESIDENTIAL

Led by Founders and Owners David Cohen, Jared Sarney, and Sam Horowitz, the Syosset-based brokerage brings a powerful combination of local expertise, new development experience, and a successful sales track record to the Corcoran® network

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC today announced the continued expansion of its franchise network with the launch of Corcoran SRG Residential, a premier boutique brokerage based in Syosset, New York. Led by Founders and Owners David Cohen, Jared Sarney, and Sam Horowitz, the firm will serve clients across some of Long Island's most sought-after communities in Nassau and Western Suffolk County, including Melville, Dix Hills, Plainview, Old Bethpage, Woodbury, Syosset, Huntington, Port Washington, Roslyn, Merrick, and beyond. The announcement was made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, underscoring the brand's continued focus on welcoming high-performing, client-focused brokerages to its network in key residential markets.

"Long Island is an incredibly dynamic real estate market, and SRG Residential has built a strong reputation across Syosset, Melville, Old Bethpage, and beyond," said Liebman. "David, Jared, and Sam bring an exceptional mix of local expertise and deep commitment to both their clients and affiliated agents. Their integrated approach across brokerage and new construction makes them a natural fit for Corcoran. Just as importantly, their presence in Central Long Island creates a strategic link between the Corcoran® brand's established brokerage footprint in New York City and the Hamptons."

Founded in 2023, SRG Residential has rapidly established itself as a trusted name in Long Island real estate, achieving over $800 million in sales since its inception. The firm stands apart through its comprehensive approach to the business, offering clients expertise providing personalized, end-to-end solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Now operating as Corcoran SRG Residential, the boutique brokerage is poised to scale its success with the backing of the well-established real estate brand.

Corcoran SRG Residential is helmed by three principals who are not only the driving force behind the company's vision, but are also active, top-producing agents. David Cohen initially built his career in commercial real estate, holding senior leadership roles focused on leasing, acquisitions, and new developments, before transitioning to residential real estate where he has been responsible for over $60 million in sales in recent years. Jared Sarney is consistently ranked among the top agents in Nassau and Suffolk County and brings a background in new development and strategic marketing, supporting the company through his successful sales record as well as driving the company's creative endeavors. Sam Horowitz rounds out the leadership team with a distinctive legal background, having trained and practiced as a real estate attorney before launching a successful brokerage career that tops $300 million in sales.

"Our vision aligns closely with the Corcoran® brand, and this is an affiliation built for mutual growth," said Cohen, Sarney, and Horowitz. "Local expertise meets a global brand. We bring a proven, agent-focused approach, and the Corcoran system delivers the platform and reach that can support long-term business development. Affiliating with the Corcoran brand will help us to elevate agent productivity, attract and retain high-quality talent, and expand our presence across Long Island in a structured, sustainable way. We've always believed that the right relationship is about shared values, and we found exactly that in the Corcoran brand."

The firm's core markets include some of the most desirable communities on Long Island, including Melville, Dix Hills, Plainview, Old Bethpage, Woodbury, Syosset, Huntington, Port Washington, Roslyn, and Merrick. The demand for these markets is primarily driven by a growing segment of lifestyle-motivated buyers, particularly consumers relocating from New York City in search of more space and a community-oriented suburban lifestyle. At the same time, the firm serves longtime local residents who are motivated by needs for upsizing, downsizing, and investing, creating a natural and sustained cycle of demand. The luxury segment of the market continues to lead transaction trends, remaining resilient despite inventory levels that continue to hover below historical averages.

"Central Long Island has long been one of the most sought-after residential markets in the greater Tri-State area, and SRG Residential has built exactly the kind of firm that embodies the Corcoran® brand, boutique in feel, exceptional in execution, and deeply rooted in the communities they serve," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "David, Jared, and Samuel have achieved extraordinary results already, and we are excited to support the next chapter of their growth."

Under the Corcoran banner, the firm will focus on increasing agent productivity through the Corcoran marketing platforms, branding tools, and agent support models, while pursuing measured expansion within the region. Corcoran SRG Residential will continue to operate out of its existing Syosset office and is currently building out their soon to open office in Merrick on Long Island's south shore, with additional offices across central Long Island's north and south shores in the pipeline.

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, the Corcoran network has expanded steadily, both across the United States and internationally. Recent additions to the Corcoran network include Corcoran Wiley in Charlottesville, Virginia; Corcoran Plaza Properties in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Corcoran Chart House Realty in Barrington, Rhode Island; Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany; Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal; and most recently, Corcoran Micasamo in Murcia, Spain.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leader in residential real estate for over 50 years. Through its company-owned brokerages in New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida, along with its growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 140 offices and over 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran-affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. The Corcoran® brand comprises offices owned by a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company, and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.corcoran.com.

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SOURCE The Corcoran Group