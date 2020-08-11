Corcoran Pacific Properties Marks Corcoran's Debut In Hawaii With Its Newest Franchisee

HONOLULU, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its debut in Hawaii with the launch of its newest franchisee, Corcoran Pacific Properties. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the seventh Corcoran affiliate to be announced in the U.S. since the start of the year, and the third to be launched in a virtual fashion since the start of remote work.

Corcoran Pacific Properties is a top brokerage specializing in high-end resale and serving clients in the entire state of Hawaii – including Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island. The establishment of Corcoran Pacific Properties ushers in the next stage of growth for the firm, having access to Corcoran's resources, networking, and broader recognition both within the industry and among consumers, while remaining locally-owned. With more than 250 agents across 11 offices, the firm is led by President and CEO Anton Steenman, and Brokerage Vice President, Chuck Garrett.

"There is something absolutely magical about Hawaii, and I couldn't be more excited that Corcoran Pacific Properties has arrived," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "Their agent-centric values and thoughtful, authentic approach to client service in such a unique part of the country are such a natural fit for Corcoran – particularly given that we serve both urban and leisure destinations. I know they will continue to create exponential growth for our collective network of agents and clients alike."

The creation of Corcoran Pacific Properties represents a key expansion for Corcoran into a top second-home market. Boasting nearly $1.5 billion in sales in 2019, Corcoran Pacific Properties has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing businesses in Hawaii in the last six years, and one of America's fastest-growing private companies for the last six years[1]. The firm will be fully launched and operational as Corcoran Pacific Properties on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

"We dream big, and today is that dream realized," said Anton Steenman, President and CEO of Corcoran Pacific Properties. "Corcoran is a breakthrough brand that will undoubtedly make our affiliated agents more unique in the Hawaii market and beyond, and this affiliation with the Corcoran brand is a strong cultural match with the values on which we've built the company."

"One thing that aligns perfectly is how well Corcoran emphasizes the human aspect of selling a home, versus the transaction itself," said Chuck Garrett, Brokerage Vice President of Corcoran Pacific Properties. "The increased opportunities that we will now provide our agents are both exciting and key to fueling their business growth in these changing times."

