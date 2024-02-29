CORCORAN® WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN MASSACHUSETTS

Operating as Corcoran Property Advisors, the new brokerage will serve clients throughout the greater Boston metropolitan area

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group ®, LLC today announced its newest affiliate and continued expansion by welcoming its first franchise in Massachusetts with the launch of Corcoran Property Advisors. Owned and led by Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert, the new brokerage will operate out of their new flagship office on the first block of Newbury Street in Boston, with a second office in Cohasset. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group®, showcases the brand's continued commitment to expansion and the enduring value of the Corcoran® brand across key residential real estate markets.

"There has always been a strong northeast synergy between New York City, Corcoran's first market, and the greater Boston area," said Liebman. "Therefore, I couldn't be happier to solidify that union with the launch of Corcoran Property Advisors. The team's strong business acumen, paired with Corcoran's tools, support, and world-class brand, is sure to spur exciting growth across Boston and its luxury coastal communities."

Boston, with its rich history, diverse culture, and thriving economy, stands as a beacon of opportunity in the U.S. real estate market. The city boasts a robust landscape of real estate offerings, characterized by a mix of historic townhomes, modern condominiums, stately suburban homes, and upscale new developments. As a hub for education, healthcare, and technology, Boston attracts a steady influx of professionals and families from all over the world seeking prime residential options.

Moreover, the region's stunning oceanfront positioning provides some of the most luxurious estates in the country, particularly along the coastlines of Boston's South Shore and renowned Cape Cod peninsula. Here, discerning consumers can find exclusive waterfront enclaves, picturesque beachfront bungalows, and expansive estates that epitomize coastal elegance. From charming villages to prestigious properties, this waterfront setting offers a serene yet sophisticated escape, just outside the greater Boston metropolitan area.

Both Dougherty and Robert have extensive professional experience in high-end real estate, interior design, luxury retail, boutique hospitality, and new development industries. Dougherty's professional career spans roles as a luxury property consultant for high-net-worth families, a portfolio growth director for a major hospitality company, national sales director for a subsidiary of a multi-strategy hedge fund, and partner at a high-end Boston-area brokerage, all prior to founding and leading The Private Brokerage agent team at Compass in 2019. To date, he has overseen more than $500 million dollars' worth of real estate transactions and has been involved in some of Massachusetts' most expensive residential deals.

"Boston is a world-class city, not only with some of the most historic educational and cultural institutions in the world, but also some of the most exciting companies in the burgeoning technology and medical industries," said Dougherty. "These factors, paired one of the world's most spectacular real estate markets, is perfectly poised for us to launch and grow Corcoran Property Advisors, especially when supported by Corcoran's talented team, proven senior leadership, best-in-class agent resources, and sophisticated yet fresh marketing."

Robert partnered with Dougherty in 2019, joining The Private Brokerage agent team at Compass as Executive Director. Prior to his time with The Private Brokerage, he served for many years as part of the leadership team for luxury retailer Restoration Hardware, where he oversaw visual merchandising throughout the greater Boston region, and helped launch retail spaces in Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Scottsdale, Greenwich, and New York. Also alongside Dougherty, Robert renovated and managed a boutique inn on Cape Cod, while simultaneously working as an active real estate agent with a local high-end brokerage.

Under their leadership, The Private Brokerage agent team transacted over $72 million dollars' worth of real estate in 2022, ranking them as one of the top small agent teams in Massachusetts, according to RealTrends + Tom Ferry's "America's Best Real Estate Professionals." In tandem, the duo will lead the Corcoran Property Advisors team, initially comprised of 8 licensed agents, and will operate out of the brokerage's Boston and Cohasset offices. Located at 14 Newbury Street in Boston and 17 South Main Street in Cohasset, both spaces will act as ideal gateways for Corcoran Property Advisors' assured growth in both agent count and market share across the greater Boston area.

"Boston is a market we have always had our eye on as a prime location for the Corcoran® brand to thrive," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Having found the right people to represent the brand with Brian and Nick, Corcoran Property Advisors is sure to see both swift and steady growth, leveraging the iconic Corcoran brand, our unique messaging, and our innovative offerings across such an exciting market."

Since launching in February 2020, Corcoran's Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. In 2023 alone, Corcoran expanded with new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and expanded internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Realty, based out of Ontario, Canada. Most recently, Corcoran welcomed Corcoran Genesis, based out of Houston, Texas' fast-growing suburban market.

