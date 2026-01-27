Cordia Harrington, Founder of Crown Bakeries, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Cordia Harrington, Founder of Crown Bakeries, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Harrington joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Harrington was born in Waco, Texas, the eldest daughter of a stay-at-home mother and a hardworking salesman. At the age of 12, already showing the initiative and forward thinking that would define her career, she started a nursery school in her backyard. Her hard work persisted as she earned her bachelor's degree in home economics from the University of Arkansas while working three part-time jobs. With her degree and $600 in savings, she started a real estate and construction company, which she sold to Coldwell Banker in 1989.

Following a divorce, Harrington purchased a McDonald's franchise in Illinois and moved with her three young sons to start a new life. Determined to grow the business, she purchased a Greyhound bus station and relocated it to her McDonald's parking lot, driving traffic and eventually hosting more than 80 buses daily. Harrington soon joined the McDonald's Bun Committee, and persevered through four years of interviews to convince McDonald's that she was the right person to own their new dedicated bakery. Finally, Harrington became the regional baker for McDonald's and started to build what would become Crown Bakeries.

What began as a seven-person operation now employs more than 1,700 and serves major customers including McDonald's, Pepperidge Farm, ConAgra, Sam's, and Five Guys. In 2019, Harrington sold her majority stake in the company but remains co-chair of the board. Forbes magazine has recognized her as one of the most successful female business owners in the United States.

Throughout her career, Harrington has lived by her personal mission: Create Opportunities, Make a Difference, Impact Lives. It guides her management philosophy, her mentorship, and her belief that business success matters most when it lifts people up. She has personally mentored 17 individuals who have become McDonald's franchisees, helping them access the same opportunities that changed her life. She values long-term relationships and is known for connecting colleagues and friends to new experiences, networks, and possibilities.

"Receiving the Horatio Alger Award is deeply meaningful to me because it reflects a belief I have lived by my entire career—that persistence, preparation, and hard work can open doors, even when the answer is 'no' more times than you can count," said Cordia Harrington. "I grew up believing in the power of opportunity earned, not given, and I have been fortunate to build a business by listening, learning, and showing up until the door finally opened. I share this honor with the mentors who challenged me to think for myself and with the young people I strive to support by helping them keep their dreams alive and realize their highest potential."

Harrington and her husband, Tom, are committed philanthropists, with a focus on education, healthcare, human services, and initiatives that create meaningful opportunities for others. Harrington has donated more than $20 million to scholarships for first-generation college students and study abroad programs through Belmont University, High Point University, the University of Arkansas, and Chi Omega women's collegiate fraternity. Her generous support helped establish CORD (Create Opportunities, Reach Dreams) student centers at Belmont University and the University of Arkansas, expanding access to resources that empower students to pursue their goals.

"Cordia Harrington and I share a commitment to education and empowering young people to pursue their dreams. Her success in business is matched only by her dedication to creating opportunity for others," said Dr. Richard Workman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental, a 2024 Horatio Alger Award recipient who nominated Harrington for the Award. "Cordia leads with generosity, perseverance, and purpose, and she understands that true impact comes not just from what you build, but from who you lift along the way. She is a powerful example of the Horatio Alger spirit and very deserving of this recognition."

Harrington and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its 2026 membership class, please visit www.horatioalger.org

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

