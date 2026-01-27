Thaddeus Michael Bullard, President of Bullard Family Foundation, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Thaddeus Michael Bullard, President of Bullard Family Foundation, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Bullard joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Born in Florida to a mother who faced unimaginable circumstances at a young age, Bullard grew up navigating hardship. His early years were marked by adversity, but his life took a transformative turn when he discovered mentorship, structure, and encouragement at the Florida Sheriff's Boys Ranch. That experience reshaped his trajectory and ignited a lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and giving back to children who face similar obstacles.

A talented athlete and dedicated scholar, Bullard earned a football scholarship to the University of Florida, where he served as student body vice president and earned his degree in sociology. After graduating, he played in the Arena Football League (AFL) before rising to global prominence in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he became known around the world as "Titus O'Neil." His athletic achievements, public presence, and commitment to philanthropy helped establish his role as a powerful voice for hope and opportunity.

"Every young person deserves someone who believes in them. My life changed once I had support from mentors to lift me up and give me hope," said Thaddeus Bullard. "To receive the Horatio Alger Award is an incredible honor, one that strengthens my commitment to supporting the next generation. I look forward to working alongside my fellow members to help kids facing adversity look beyond their circumstances and recognize that they are capable, deserving, and enough. Together, we can support them in becoming the best version of themselves."

Through the Bullard Family Foundation and his other philanthropic work, Bullard advances initiatives that expand educational access, strengthen family stability, promote literacy, and support youth development. His transformative partnership with Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, Florida has helped reimagine the campus as the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy—investing in facilities, student support, and community resources that expand opportunity well beyond the classroom. Bullard's commitment to giving back reflects his enduring belief that every child, family, and community deserves the support and resources needed to overcome life's challenges and thrive.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Thaddeus as a leader and philanthropist whose life journey embodies resilience, purpose, and service," said Chris Sullivan, Founder and CEO of MVP Holdings and Vice President of the Horatio Alger Association Board of Directors, who nominated Bullard for the Award. "Through his hands-on engagement in our Florida community, Thaddeus shows what is possible when tenacity meets compassion. I am proud to join the Horatio Alger Association in celebrating his remarkable story and unwavering commitment to children, families, and communities."

Bullard and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its 2026 membership class, please visit www.horatioalger.org and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.