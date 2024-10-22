Cordial Recognized as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Cordial enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud that maximize marketing data efficiency

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial today announced that it has been recognized as a "one to watch" in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects.

Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024 and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.

The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness.

The report explores each of the categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. It also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Cordial and Snowflake help customers unlock the full potential of their customer data, empowering them to mobilize the world's data and capitalize on the AI opportunity to create hyper-personalized, cross-channel marketing experiences," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "The combination of Cordial's advanced cross-channel marketing capabilities and our powerful AI Data Cloud offers a robust solution for modern marketers, allowing clients to securely access and analyze first-party customer data instantly."

Cordial was identified in Snowflake's report as a "one to watch" in the Marketing & Customer Engagement category for its bi-directional data integration with the Snowflake Data Cloud that reduces implementation time and enriches customer profiles, driving faster and more effective segmentation and personalization.

"Cordial and Snowflake are reimagining martech and how forward-thinking brands can best activate their data," said Matt Howland , Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Cordial. "This recognition in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report affirms Cordial's commitment to delivering agility, speed and real-time data activation to our customers. With Cordial and Snowflake, marketers can access ready-to-query data directly in their AI Data Cloud, reducing costs, complexity and implementation times, while enabling immediate access to valuable insights. This partnership empowers marketers to create more personalized messaging across all channels, making it invaluable for forward-thinking brands."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity.

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L.L. Bean, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile apps, social media, direct mail and more, driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, receiving the highest possible scores in six criteria. The company was also named a fastest-growing company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and 2024 Inc. 5000 and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at www.cordial.com .

Media Contact

Ryan Hecker

PANBlast for Cordial

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 127

SOURCE Cordial