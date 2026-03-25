Cordless Freedom Meets Corded Power: Wahl® Launches the Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit

A modern upgrade to the iconic grooming tool, built with Lithium-ion power, long runtime and powerful performance.

STERLING, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl®, the brand trusted by professionals since 1919, is bringing quality haircutting performance to the home with the launch of the Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit. Designed for life's busy moments, the new cordless clipper delivers the dependable power Wahl® is known for, giving users the performance they need, exactly when they need it.

Wahl® Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit

Combining the legendary performance of the Chrome Pro® Corded Hair Clipper with modern Lithium-ion technology, the new cordless design delivers the power of a corded clipper with the freedom and convenience of cordless use.

"Life demands tools that are ready when you are," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "With the new Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro®, we're delivering dependable power customers trust from Wahl®, now with the flexibility and convenience of cordless grooming. It's power when it matters, whether you're giving your kids a quick trim before school or cleaning up before heading out the door."

Built with Wahl®'s Heavy Duty Motor and advanced Lithium-ion battery technology, the Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® provides strong, consistent cutting performance while eliminating the limitations of a cord. The clipper delivers up to 150 minutes of runtime and can hold a charge for up to nine months, making it ideal for busy households and quick touch-ups between haircuts.

The kit features self-sharpening precision t-blades engineered to stay sharper longer and deliver smooth, snag-free cutting. Whether maintaining fades, trimming around the ears, or cleaning up the neckline, the Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® ensures reliable performance with every use.

Designed as a complete haircutting system, the kit also includes a T-blade detail trimmer for precise edging, sideburns, mustaches, and beard touch-ups. A set of extra-long haircutting guards allows users to achieve longer haircutting lengths and styles at home, while the premium storage solution keeps tools and accessories organized.

The Wahl® Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit is available at Walmart. For more information, products and expert tips visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Download Images: Wahl® Cordless LI+ Deluxe Chrome Pro® Haircutting Kit

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl®'s place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation