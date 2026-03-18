Wahl® Launches TrimNinja™: The Always-Sharp Trimmer Built to Last

News provided byWahl Clipper Corporation
Mar 18, 2026, 11:04 ET
-Designed for sharp lines, sharp looks and long-lasting performance-
STERLING, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl® is excited to announce the launch of TrimNinja™, a new hybrid electric razor and beard trimmer engineered for your everyday grooming needs: Trimming. Edging. Shaving. Built with innovative Everlast™ blade technology, TrimNinja™ is designed to stay sharp for the life of the trimmer, delivering long-term performance without the need for replacement blades. In other words — it's always sharp, so you're always sharp.
"TrimNinja™ was designed for men looking for a simple, reliable tool to maintain their look," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "With long-lasting blades and a versatile hybrid design, it delivers precision and performance in a compact, easy-to-use trimmer - and with less need for replacement blades."
The TrimNinja™ key features include:
- Hybrid Grooming. Line up your edges, get just the right length with one of four guide combs, or smooth things out with a shave; whatever your facial hair style, TrimNinja™ has you covered.
- Everlast™ Blades. Two bi-directional blades work together for a close shave in any direction. They'll stay sharp for the life of the trimmer, eliminating the need for costly blade replacements.
- Cordless Power That Lasts. The trimmer is ready when you are with up to 60 minutes of cordless run time on a full charge.
- Ergonomic Design. The trimmer's no-slip rubber grip allows for a secure hold when grooming, or when rinsing the blades clean after use.
Compact enough for travel, yet powerful enough for daily grooming, TrimNinja™ gives men complete control over their routine, from sharp beard lines and clean edges to everyday shaving.
TrimNinja™ is available now on Amazon and at Walmart stores nationwide.
For more information and for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Download Images: TrimNinja™
About Wahl® Grooming
Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl®'s place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.
SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation
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