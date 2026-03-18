Wahl® Launches TrimNinja™: The Always-Sharp Trimmer Built to Last

-Designed for sharp lines, sharp looks and long-lasting performance-

STERLING, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl® is excited to announce the launch of TrimNinja™, a new hybrid electric razor and beard trimmer engineered for your everyday grooming needs: Trimming. Edging. Shaving. Built with innovative Everlast™ blade technology, TrimNinja™ is designed to stay sharp for the life of the trimmer, delivering long-term performance without the need for replacement blades. In other words — it's always sharp, so you're always sharp.

"TrimNinja™ was designed for men looking for a simple, reliable tool to maintain their look," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "With long-lasting blades and a versatile hybrid design, it delivers precision and performance in a compact, easy-to-use trimmer - and with less need for replacement blades."

The TrimNinja™ key features include:

Hybrid Grooming. Line up your edges, get just the right length with one of four guide combs, or smooth things out with a shave; whatever your facial hair style, TrimNinja™ has you covered.





Line up your edges, get just the right length with one of four guide combs, or smooth things out with a shave; whatever your facial hair style, TrimNinja™ has you covered. Everlast™ Blades. Two bi-directional blades work together for a close shave in any direction. They'll stay sharp for the life of the trimmer, eliminating the need for costly blade replacements.





Two bi-directional blades work together for a close shave in any direction. They'll stay sharp for the life of the trimmer, eliminating the need for costly blade replacements. Cordless Power That Lasts. The trimmer is ready when you are with up to 60 minutes of cordless run time on a full charge.





The trimmer is ready when you are with up to 60 minutes of cordless run time on a full charge. Ergonomic Design. The trimmer's no-slip rubber grip allows for a secure hold when grooming, or when rinsing the blades clean after use.

Compact enough for travel, yet powerful enough for daily grooming, TrimNinja™ gives men complete control over their routine, from sharp beard lines and clean edges to everyday shaving.

TrimNinja™ is available now on Amazon and at Walmart stores nationwide.

For more information and for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Download Images: TrimNinja™

About Wahl ® Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl®'s place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation