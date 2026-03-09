Wahl® Introduces Be Radiant™, a New Women's Grooming Line Delivering Trusted Power and Performance

-Bringing over 100 years of grooming innovation into women's routines with tools designed for confidence without compromise-

STERLING, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grooming leader Wahl® is excited to announce the launch of Be Radiant™ by Wahl®, a new women's grooming line designed to deliver powerful, high-performance grooming tools that help women feel confident, polished and radiant every day. Available now online at Target.com and at select Target stores beginning March 2026, Be Radiant™ by Wahl® brings high-performance power and thoughtful design to the routines women rely on most, from face to bikini line.

Be Radiant™ by Wahl® Face & Body Trimmer

Backed by more than a century of grooming innovation, Wahl® has built a legacy as one of the most trusted names in high-performance grooming tools. With Be Radiant™ by Wahl®, that proven quality, durability and power now extend into a women's line that challenges the outdated idea that women's grooming tools are less powerful or lower quality than men's, delivering efficient performance without adding extra time or steps to everyday routines.

Be Radiant™ by Wahl® introduces three thoughtfully designed grooming essentials:

Leading the collection is the Be Radiant™ by Wahl® Face & Body Trimmer, a versatile, all-in-one solution engineered for powerful, precise grooming from face to bikini line.

Be Radiant™ by Wahl® Face & Body Trimmer Features:

Wet/Dry rinseable no-dull bi-directional stainless steel blades

Easy-to-hold, no-slip grip

Rechargeable with up to 1-hour run time

Four attachment heads for customized grooming

Includes three guide combs, an eyebrow guide comb and charger

Designed with performance and practicality in mind, the tools in the Be Radiant™ by Wahl® line make everyday routines faster, easier, and more effective for women. From smoother makeup application to a no-fuss bikini trim with no replacement blades required, each product is compact enough to fit into a work or travel bag to deliver confidence without compromise.

For more information or for grooming tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com

About Wahl® Grooming

With more than 100 years of grooming innovation, Wahl® has built a legacy as one of the most trusted names in high-performance grooming tools. Known for setting the standard in men's grooming since inventing the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl® brings its proven quality, durability, and power into a new category with Be Radiant™ by Wahl®. This women's grooming line is designed to deliver the same trusted performance Wahl® is known for by helping women feel confident, polished, and radiant every day. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation