Core BTS Achieves Cisco Gold Provider Status

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces that the company has achieved Cisco Gold Provider status.

The Cisco Gold Provider certification is awarded to companies that have demonstrated a high level of competency and expertise across multiple Cisco technologies.

Core BTS ranks as one of the top 25 Cisco Channel Partners in the United States and is proud to be one of only 15 Cisco Gold Partners to hold the Integrator and Provider Specializations.

"Core BTS is proud to attain Cisco Gold Provider status," says William Volovnik, Vice President of Infrastructure Alliances, Core BTS. "It is a testament to our focused growth and unwavering commitment to excellence in managed services. By seamlessly integrating our expertise with Cisco's cutting-edge technologies, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their investments. Achieving this milestone signifies not only our differentiation in the market but, more importantly, our dedication to delivering unparalleled value across the entire lifecycle of our clients' solutions."

Along with Cisco Gold Provider status, Core BTS has also achieved two Cisco Powered Service designations: Managed Firewall and Meraki Access.

"Congratulations to Core BTS on achieving Gold Provider status in our Partner Program," said Celso Hada, Service Creation Sales Business Development Manager, Cisco. "This achievement demonstrates Core BTS' managed services practice's strength and unique value drivers. Thank you for working with us on developing strategic offers for your managed service portfolio."

A Cisco Gold Partner since 2005, Core BTS has a deep understanding of the Cisco product lifecycle and how these products can be properly deployed and integrated as a platform for enterprise-wide solutions. This enables Core BTS to provide clients with the expert design, implementation, and support services needed to successfully maximize their IT investment – from initial product procurement to end user training and adoption.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

