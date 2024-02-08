Core BTS Achieves Cisco Gold Provider Status

News provided by

Core BTS

08 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces that the company has achieved Cisco Gold Provider status.

The Cisco Gold Provider certification is awarded to companies that have demonstrated a high level of competency and expertise across multiple Cisco technologies.

Core BTS ranks as one of the top 25 Cisco Channel Partners in the United States and is proud to be one of only 15 Cisco Gold Partners to hold the Integrator and Provider Specializations.

"Core BTS is proud to attain Cisco Gold Provider status," says William Volovnik, Vice President of Infrastructure Alliances, Core BTS. "It is a testament to our focused growth and unwavering commitment to excellence in managed services. By seamlessly integrating our expertise with Cisco's cutting-edge technologies, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their investments. Achieving this milestone signifies not only our differentiation in the market but, more importantly, our dedication to delivering unparalleled value across the entire lifecycle of our clients' solutions."

Along with Cisco Gold Provider status, Core BTS has also achieved two Cisco Powered Service designations: Managed Firewall and Meraki Access.

"Congratulations to Core BTS on achieving Gold Provider status in our Partner Program," said Celso Hada, Service Creation Sales Business Development Manager, Cisco. "This achievement demonstrates Core BTS' managed services practice's strength and unique value drivers. Thank you for working with us on developing strategic offers for your managed service portfolio."

A Cisco Gold Partner since 2005, Core BTS has a deep understanding of the Cisco product lifecycle and how these products can be properly deployed and integrated as a platform for enterprise-wide solutions. This enables Core BTS to provide clients with the expert design, implementation, and support services needed to successfully maximize their IT investment – from initial product procurement to end user training and adoption.

Learn more about Core BTS Cisco capabilities here.

About Core BTS

Core BTS, an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts.com.

SOURCE Core BTS

Also from this source

Core BTS Launches Practice Dedicated to Healthcare Clients

Core BTS Launches Practice Dedicated to Healthcare Clients

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Healthcare Practice, providing solutions and services designed to...
Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

Core BTS Launches Automotive Consulting Practice

Core BTS, a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, announces a new Automotive Consulting Practice designed to provide consulting, data, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.